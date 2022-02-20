Joaquin Niemann figured out the best way to avoid Los Angeles-area traffic, staying ahead of the pace while going wire-to-wire to win the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Niemann, a native of Chile, fired a closing round of even-par 71 on Sunday to finish at 19-under 265, two shots ahead of Cameron Young (70) and local fan favorite Collin Morikawa (65), who hails from nearby La Canada Flintridge.
Australia’s Adam Scott (66) and Norway’s Viktor Hovland (70) finished tied for fourth place at 14 under.
“Obviously it’s the toughest tournament, I think, during the year,” Niemann said. “It’s got the best field, the best players are here and that proves (to) myself that I can be competing with the top guys, I can be up there in the world ranking. I think it’s going to give me a lot of confidence for what is coming next.”
Niemann, 23, became the first wire-to-wire of the event since Charlie Sifford in 1969. It was also his second career victory after winning at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in 2019.
After blistering the historic Riviera course to the tune of 16-under par through the first two rounds, Niemann backed off the throttle to shoot 3 under on Saturday before Sunday’s controlled final round.
Niemann had a bogey and a birdie on the front nine for an even-par 35, then took control with an eagle 3 at the par-5 11th hole to move to 21 under. Bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15 brought him back to 19 under and he closed with a trio of pars, including a two putt from 27 feet at 18.
“This weekend took me forever; it felt like a month,” Niemann said on the CBS broadcast. “I am so happy it’s finally done. I’m really proud of the way we battled with my caddie Gary (Matthews). All of the hard work, there is nothing like this. This is amazing.”
Morikawa, in just his third tournament on United States soil since the Ryder Cup in September, made a late charge Sunday after he was as far back as eight shots at one point. He was 2-under through the first nine holes before he chipped in for an eagle 2 at No. 10.
Morikawa had birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 but missed a birdie putt at 18 that would have pulled him to within one of the lead.