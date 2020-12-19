After an impressive four-year high school football career, Heritage senior quarterback Nick Hanson signed a letter of intent this past Wednesday to continue his career with burgeoning local NAIA football power Reinhardt University.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder threw for 5,266 yards and 48 touchdowns in his four season with the Generals. He added 15 more scores on the ground and helped his team to 27 career wins and four consecutive Class AAAA state playoff appearances, picking up All-Region honors three times.
He passed for 2,002 yards and 19 TDs as a sophomore, his first full season as a starter, and earned Catoosa County Player of the Year honors as a junior when he had 1,713 yards and 19 more TD passes. This past season, he threw for 1,388 yards and 10 scores.
In a story on its website about its recruiting class, Reinhardt said Hanson had a “cannon” for an arm and could also make plays with his feet, while RU Recruiting Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Brad Lindamood said on Twitter that “(Hanson) has the quarterback IQ and size, as well as the explosive arm strength, you look for in a QB.”
The Eagles are the four-time defending champions of the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference. They will play a nine-game spring schedule in 2021, starting Feb. 6 and running through April 3.
Two area linemen named to All-Academic Team
Gordon Lee senior offensive lineman Kameron Oliver and Ridgeland junior offensive lineman Jacob Klein were among the 26 players statewide named to the scoutSMART All-Academic Team, presented by Georgia High School Football Daily, on Friday.
Another local offensive lineman, Ringgold senior Scott Clinton, was named as the GHSFD/scoutSMART Football Student-Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25.