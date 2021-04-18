The Heritage Middle School track teams welcomed in Dalton, Lakeview and Saddle Ridge for a four-team meet last Monday and it was the Cougars of the Carpet Capital sweeping the boys' and the girls' meets.
The Dalton boys finished with 94 points, while Heritage (61) took the runner-up spot. Saddle Ridge (18) was third, followed by Lakeview (11) in fourth.
Heritage won four events, with Will Riddell taking first place in both the 400 (58.10) and the 800 (2:29). Jacob Palmer crossed the line in 5:45 to win the 1600, while Cooper Bell, participating in his first match of the season, cleared 5-2 to win the high jump.
In the girls' meet, Dalton finished in first place with 90 points, followed by Heritage (70), Lakeview (15) and Saddle Ridge (1).
The Lady Generals had two victories. Lexi Berry cleared 4-10 to win the high jump, while Piper Collins crossed the line in 6:39 win the 1600.
Lakeview also had two winners. Aubrey Medrano was first in the 100 hurdles, clocking in at 18:22, while Marissa Moreland completed the 800 in 2:50.
Ringgold girls, LaFayette boys shine at LFO
The Lady Tigers nearly lapped the field in winning a five-team meet at LFO High School on Tuesday. Ringgold finished with 115 points, nearly double that of second-place Chattanooga Valley (64.5). Lakeview (53), LaFayette (36) and Rossville (11.5) rounded out the team standings.
The Lady Tigers won six different events with Claire Brumfield and Brooke Baldwin winning twice. Brumfield raced to victory in both the 800 (3:06) and the 1600 (6:53), while Baldwin swept the throwing events, taking first in the shot put (26-2) and the discus (70-0).
Also winning for Ringgold was Faith Kiesling in the 400 (1:13.38) and Allie Logan in the 100 hurdles (17.73).
The second-place Lady Eagles won four events during the meet, three by Amiya Smith, who swept the 100 (13.27), the 200 (28.18) and claimed first in the long jump (14-3). The Lady Eagles' "A" team also crossed the line first in the 4x100 (56.68).
The final two event wins were claimed by Lakeview. Moreland cleared 4-6 to win the high jump, while the Warriors' "A" team raced to victory in the 4x400 in a time of 5:23.
The Ramblers held off a challenge from Rossville to take first place at the LFO meet. LaFayette recorded 97 points, while the Bulldogs (75) finished within shouting distance. Chattanooga Valley (44.5), Lakeview (41) and Ringgold (22.5) rounded out the standings.
The Ramblers picked up first-place points in six events, including three wins from Daeshaun Goad, who won the 100 (11.76), the 100 hurdles (14.78) and the long jump (17-1). Khalas Finley cleared 5-4 to win the high jump, while the Ramblers swept both relays, winning the 4x100 (49.87) and the 4x400 (4:19).
Rossville picked up four event wins, including victories in the 400 (1:01.72) and the 800 (2:31) by Keyon Evans. Jamarion Burks crossed the line first in the 200 (24.47), while Dyson Binford hit a mark of 34-1 to win the shot put.
As for the Warriors, their only victory came in the discus as Michael Bennett turned in a mark of 90-11, while CVMS did not win any events.
And for the Tigers, Gavin Lakin crossed the line first in the 1600, winning in a time of 5:57.
LaFayette boys, Heritage girls win in Chickamauga
If Friday night's Gordon Lee Invitational track meet is any indication, the NGAC championship meet later this month is shaping up to be a barnburner, especially on the boys' side.
With seven of the league's teams competing in Friday's meet, LaFayette won seven events, compared to just three for Heritage, but had just enough points to hold off the Generals in the final point total, 110-105.
Gordon Lee was third with 79 points and Rossville was fourth with 70. Chattanooga Valley (48.5), Ringgold (38) and Lakeview (13.5) rounded out the field.
Goad continued his outstanding individual season by winning the long jump (18-4.5) before going on to sweep the 100 (12.02) and the 100 hurdles (15.13). Finley, his teammate, scored victories in the high jump (5-8) and the 200 (24.65). The Ramblers also swept the 4x100 (49.96) and 4x400 (4:08) relays.
Riddell had two of the three wins for Heritage. He claimed the 400 in a time of 58.58 and followed up by winning the 800 in a time of 2:25. Palmer also crossed the line first for the Generals in the 1600 (5:45).
Binford took the shot put title for Rossville with a mark of 37-1 and Griffin Moore won the discus for Gordon Lee with a throw of 109-6.5.
The Lady Generals claimed victory in the girls' meet with 117 points, while Ringgold (96) held off Chattanooga Valley (84) for third place. The rest of the field included Gordon Lee (59), Lakeview (58), LaFayette (40) and Rossville (14).
Heritage won four events, including two victories for Berry, who won the high jump at 4-8 and took the 400 with a time of 1:09.4. Lindsey Gibson threw the shot put 28-3.5 to pick up first-place points and the Lady Generals also won the 4x400 in a time of 5:02.
Runner-up Ringgold claimed victory in three events. Baldwin won the discus (80-5), Logan won the 100 hurdles (17.82) and Brumfield finished first in the 1600 (6:25).
As for Chattanooga Valley, they won four events with three being claimed by the same athlete as Smith continued her fantastic spring by sweeping the long jump (14-2), the 100 (13.46) and the 200 (28.16). The Lady Eagles also took first in the 4x100 (56.37).
The final event victory was earned by Lakeview as Moreland outdistanced the field and won the 800 with a time of 2:57.
There will be two main tune-up meets this week, both at LFO High School on Tuesday and Friday, while LFO will also hold the NGAC Championships April 27 and 29.
More coverage on last meet's track meets can be found at northwestgeorgianews.com.