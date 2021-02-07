The top two seeds in the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournaments capped impressive seasons with championship performances during the finals at Heritage Middle School on Saturday.
The Ringgold Lady Tigers made it back-to-back NGAC titles with a victory over second-seeded Heritage in the opener, while the top-seeded Generals completed just the second undefeated season in that program’s history with a hard-fought victory over third-seeded Ringgold in the day’s second game.
Ringgold girls 41, Heritage 28
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively, but more so for the Lady Generals, who did not get on the board until a Natalie Vaughn free throw with 1:58 to go in the opening period. However, they trailed only 6-0 at the time and ended first quarter down, 9-2.
Heritage’s Macie Collins finally started finding her range in the second quarter, scoring six of her team’s seven points, but it was not enough to make up any ground as the Lady Tigers forged a 21-9 lead at the half.
Ringgold’s press, which forced several turnovers and led to several transition baskets in the first half, continued to harass the Heritage offense in the third quarter. The Blue-and-White put up 14 points by six different players in the period, including eight at the charity stripe, as they increased their advantage to 35-16 by the end of the third quarter.
Even with two of their post players in foul trouble, the Lady Tigers’ lead proved to be insurmountable in the fourth quarter. Heritage started to get its offense a little more on track in the final quarter, but not nearly enough to make up the deficit.
Braylee Raby added a pair of buckets in the paint to keep Heritage at arm’s length and Ringgold would coast to the victory.
Raby had a team-high 15 points in the win. Kayla Lopez scored nine points and Brooke Baldwin finished with seven. Four points each by Allie Massengale and Kinsley Forscutt, followed by one each from Tori Epps and Emma Stephenson, rounded out the scoring.
Massengale was later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Collins led all scorers with 19 points in a tireless effort for the Lady Generals. Vaughn had four points, followed by three from Reese Abercrombie and two by Brook Wilson.
Ringgold head coach Abby Baker said that while her players are blessed with talent, they also refuse to lose.
“This team works hard and they just want to be in the gym as much as they can,” she explained. “We weren’t able to do anything this summer, which kind of made me a little worried. But these girls put their time in in the gym, usually about an hour-and-a-half every day, and they make every minute count.”
Ringgold’s second title in two seasons capped one of the more dominant stretches by an NGAC girls’ team in a number of years.
The 13-point victory on Saturday served as the closest margin of victory against any other team in the league this season, while their lone loss was a narrow three-point setback to Bradley County, Tenn. powerhouse Lake Forest right after the holiday break.
“We’re quick and we can go 10 players deep and that’s something that a lot of teams just don’t have,” Baker added.
The coach gave a small chuckle when asked about the possibilities of a third straight championship next year.
“You’ve got to have goals,” she laughed.
Heritage boys 42, Ringgold 34
After two close victories over the Tigers earlier this season, the Generals expected another tight game in Saturday’s final and that’s exactly what they got as Ringgold looked to ride the momentum of Friday night’s semifinal overtime victory against second-seeded LaFayette to an upset in the championship game.
Heritage jumped out to a fast 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter, only to see the Tigers claw their way back.
Ringgold took its first lead of the game, 14-12, on an inside basket by Jacob Duarte with 3:15 left to go in half. Both teams connected on 3-pointers in the closing minutes, but it would be the Tigers who sprinted to the locker room with a slim 21-19 lead at the break.
Points were tough to come by for both teams in the third quarter. Cooper Bell hit a big 3-pointer at the 5:20 mark, knotting things up at 22 and keying what would be an 8-0 Heritage run to close out the period.
The Generals retook the lead on a transition lay-up by Caiden Bauldwin, set up buy a nice defensive play from Cayden Lowrey, while a 3-point play by Owen Carstens with 3:08 remaining turned out to be the final points of the quarter as Heritage carried a 27-23 cushion into the fourth.
Bell immediately drained another 3-pointer to open the final stanza and he would knock down his sixth trey of the game with 3:53 left after the Tigers had cut the deficit back down to four.
Kaleb Gallman would take over in the final two minutes for the Generals. His runner in the lane with 1:46 to play added to the lead and he would knock down two free throws with just under a minute to play to push the lead out to 39-29.
Three final free throws by the Generals in the final 42 seconds sealed the victory and an undefeated season, the first for head coach Mathon Culpepper, who said an adjustment made a difference for his team in the third quarter.
“Well, Cooper making all of those 3-pointers helped,” he said. “But we were playing a little too aggressive on defense (early on), so we started sagging off a little bit and that helped on the screens as (Ringgold) was switching, so we were in better position to try and keep their post players out of the lane a little bit.
“Plus, we’ve got some really good players who come up clutch in big situations.”
Bell, later named the tournament’s MVP, led all scorers with 20 points. Gallman and Will Riddell had eight points each, followed by four from Carstens and two by Bauldwin.
Trevor Jones connected on three 3-pointers for Ringgold and finished the game with 11 points. Judah Smith had nine points, followed by Duarte with six. Jake Neal added four, while Bryce Harris and Gavin Lakin had two points apiece.
“That’s three close games we’ve played with Ringgold this year and they’ve got a great team,” Culpepper said. “LaFayette has a great team. We had a close game with them too and there’s some other really good teams in our league as well. We’ve just been fortunate this year that the ball has bounced our way.”
“We knew we had some stars coming back,” he continued. “But we had a play day (in early November) and we played some Whitfield County Schools and I think that’s when we realized we had something special.”