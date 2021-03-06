The Ringgold Tigers opened up the 2021 middle school baseball season with a 31-3, two-inning home victory over Rossville last Tuesday.
Logan Bramlett and Colt Forgey had two hits each, including a double, while Aiden Hickman also had a double for Ringgold. Hickman led the Tigers with four RBIs with Forgey, Garrett Edgar and Pierce Pennington recording three RBIs each.
Bramlett, Taylor Pierce, Haddon Fries, Brayden Sylar, Jackson Black, Luke Raby and Isaac Crew each drove in two runs, while Braden Johnson, Eli Crew, Logan Moore and Mason Ellis had one RBI apiece.
Black pitched the first inning and struck out two batters to get the win. Ellis and Eli Crew both pitched in the second inning. They combined for three walks and four strikeouts.
Individual statistics for Rossville were not available as of press time.
Ringgold 16, Dade 0
The visiting Tigers put up 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning and moved to 2-0 on the season on Thursday.
Black pitched the first two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, while Edgar pitched the final two innings. He gave up two hits and struck out four.
Hickman doubled as part of a 4 for 4 day. He scored three times, drove in four runs and also had a two-run inside-the-park homer. Edgar and Forgey each had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Haddon Fries had a double and three RBIs. Black helped his own cause with two hits, two runs scored and one RBI, while Raby also knocked in a run.
Gordon Lee 20, Rossville 0
The Trojans got a 3 for 4 afternoon from Dalton Russell, who had a double and finished with five RBIs in the game, which was played at Ridgeland High School on Thursday.
Brock Crutchfield and Dustin Day each had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Ty Thompson went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Levi Webb had one hit and also drove in three runs. Landon Norton and Troy Phillips each knocked in a pair, while Aiden Goodwin had a hit, an RBI, drew two walks and scored twice.
Phillips pitched the first 2.2 innings, allowing two walks and striking at seven, while Brisyn Oliver fanned the only batter he faced in the third inning.
Elijah Waters and Raylon Nichols each drew walks for the Bulldogs. JaeShawn Duke started on the mound for Rossville (0-2), while Caleb Burnett finished the game on the hill.
Heritage 14, LaFayette 4
The Generals broke open a 3-3 tie with nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before going on to a home victory over the Ramblers on Thursday.
Heritage got a 3 for 4 day from Owen Carstens, who also scored three times and drove in three runs. Caden Strickland matched him with three RBIs. Brandon Greene had a hit, scored twice and drove in a run, while Cody Bryan, Henry Allen, Ty Hunt and Jake Collett all had one RBI apiece.
Carstens pitched the first 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit and four walks with eight strikeouts. Maddox Henry and Lex Davey threw in relief for the Generals (2-0).
Haygen Baker had two hits and an RBI for the Ramblers, while Julian Lees and Matthew Thompson added hits.
Isaiah McKenzie had six walks and six strikeouts in 2.1 innings on the hill. He gave up one hit and a pair of unearned runs. Lees, Kole Worley and Brennon Beavers all pitched out of the bullpen for LaFayette (0-1).