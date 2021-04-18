The Saddle Ridge Mustangs battled on a tough scoring day at the LaFayette Golf Course and held off Gordon Lee, Heritage and Dade for another victory last Monday.
Saddle Ridge's Shane Johnston tied for low medalist honors with Dade's Mason Weathers with a 51 for nine holes. Hayden Bowman added a 52, followed by Taylor Clarke with a 55 and L.C. Mullaly with a 57 to round out a team score of 215.
In addition to Weathers' 51, Avery Flatt (54), Kooper Knight (57) and Walt Konrad (57) also teed it up for Dade (219).
Heritage (221) got a team-low 52 from Sawyer Eaton to go with a 55 from Luke Fitzsimmons, a 56 from Taylor Bunn and a 58 from Nathaniel Johnson.
Gordon Lee (228) was paced by a 52 from Camdyn Carter, while the rest of the Trojans' scores included 58's from Luke Teeters and James Eldridge and a 60 from Asa Brown.
LaFayette wins four-team match
The LaFayette Ramblers took down three other teams in a nine-hole match also at the LaFayette Golf Course last week.
LaFayette finished with a 236 team score behind a 57 from Ella Maples, a 58 from Taylor Barfield, a 59 from Levi Stanton and a 62 from Shelby Hudson.
Ringgold's 243 included a 58 from Brandon Gregory 58, a 59 from Elijah Tipton and a 63 from Parker Arrington with one additional filler score of 63.
Chattanooga Valley finished with a 249 as Ian Medford and Zachary Hawkins both recorded 60's. Emma Veach and Trevor Dickerson rounded out the score with 63's.
Sammy Carnes had a 62 for Lakeview (251), while Nolan Janvrin, Chloe Qualls and Jake Seay all carded 63's.
The 2021 NGAC Championships will be held at LaFayette on Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m.