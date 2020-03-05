The NFL Players Association sent ballots to members Thursday for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement, giving the union a week to either ensure another 11 years of labor peace or send the matter back to the drawing board.
The NFLPA announced that votes would be accepted through March 12 at one minute before midnight. The more than 2,000 members will have a window of about 7½ days to examine the 439-page document and cast a yes or no vote. Ratification requires a simple majority.
Every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season received a ballot, the NFLPA said. Votes will be confidential and received by an independent auditor.
With the owners unwavering in their favor of a 17-game regular season, which would begin as soon as 2021 and no later than 2023, players are focused more on safeguards for the additional wear and tear and an increased share of the revenue that would grow with the extra game.
The new rules, if accepted, would be in effect through the 2030 league year.
NBA
Woeful Knicks draw lowest home crowd since 2006NEW YORK — The Knicks drew their smallest home crowd in nearly 13½ years Wednesday night, falling more than 3,200 below capacity in a 112-104 loss to the Utah Jazz.
The announced crowd was just 16,588, with noticeable patches of empty seats throughout an arena that lists 19,812 as its capacity for NBA games. That means the arena was filled to about 84% capacity — leaving one in every six seats unsold.
Fans had not stayed away from Madison Square Garden in such large numbers since Dec. 13, 2006 — more than 500 regular-season games ago — when the Knicks drew 15,895 for a victory over Atlanta early in Isiah Thomas’ first season as coach.
What was once one of the toughest tickets in town is no longer the case as the Knicks (19-43) finish out their seventh straight year out of the playoffs. Attendance is on track to drop for the fourth straight season.
► The NBA fined Boston guard Marcus Smart $35,000 on Thursday for his treatment of referees — a punishment the league said reflected his history of misconduct on the court.
The league cited Smart for confronting and verbally abusing the game officials at the end of the Celtics’ 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
Smart was called for a foul with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the Celtics leading by three. Caris LeVert made all three free throws and Smart fouled out of the game on an offensive foul early in overtime.
MLB
Red Sox ace Sale not yet in need of Tommy John surgeryFORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has a flexor strain near his left elbow and will not be scheduled for Tommy John surgery — for now.
The 30-year-old left-hander felt discomfort in his pitching elbow Monday, a day after throwing his first batting practice of spring training.
He had an MRI that was reviewed by team physicians and Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Sale’s ulnar collateral ligament, which was treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection last Aug. 19, did not sustain additional damage.
Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons is entering the second season of a $160 million, six-year contract. After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year, his fewest wins and starts and highest ERA in a full season since 2012.
► Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 is being retired by the New York Mets, more than four decades after he threw his final pitch for the team.
Koosman, whose five-hitter beat Baltimore in Game 5 of the 1969 World Series for the Mets’ first title, will be honored before the June 13 game against Washington, the team said Thursday.
His will be the third player number retired by the Mets after Tom Seaver’s No. 41 in 1988 and Mike Piazza’s No. 31 in 2016. New York has retired the numbers of two managers: Casey Stengel’s No. 37 in 1965 and Gil Hodges’ No. 14 in 1973.