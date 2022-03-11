Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway marks the 1-mile competitive debut for NASCAR’s Cup Series Next Gen car.
And three races into the season, the car — and the racing it’s produced — has received superlative reviews.
There have been three different race winners — Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (California) and Alex Bowman (Las Vegas) — and three different pole winners — Larson, Cindric and Christopher Bell. And the championship standings certainly reflect an intense parity.
Not only do a mere 11 points separate the first five drivers in the series’ rankings, but the top 10 drivers in the standings are separated by 35 points or less.
Fittingly, last year’s two Phoenix race winners lead the title run. Martin Truex Jr., defending winner of this weekend’s spring race, trails Phoenix’s fall championship-deciding race winner, Larson, by a mere six points.
Two other former series champions, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, are also in the thick of the early title run, ranked third and fifth, respectively. Cindric is ranked fourth in the championship driver standings, and Aric Almirola is sixth in the title run, 16 points behind Larson and the only driver on the year with top-10 finishes in all three races.
Bubba Wallace (10th) and Erik Jones (15th) — names not typically atop the standings at this point of the season in previous years — are right in the mix early on as well.
Conversely, Denny Hamlin — part of the Championship 4 Round in 2021 — has had a rough start to the season with two DNFs in three races — including last week at Las Vegas. He sits 30th in the standings, 75 points behind Larson.
Sunoco rookie Harrison Burton, an Xfinity Series standout who is now driving the famed Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford, is also having a rough learning curve with two DNFs in the first three races. He’s 32nd in points.
“Everyone on the team is very confident,” Hamlin said. “We know what we’re capable of and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota are doing a great job giving us cars capable of running up front.
“It’s just a matter of getting to the finish without anything crazy happening and unfortunately, that has been easier said than done so far. At the end of the day, we just have to go out and execute and we’ll be fine.”
The 1-mile Phoenix oval — which was massively remodeled and redesigned only three years ago — will be an important test of the Next Gen car, which has produced ultra-competitive events at the 2.5-mile Daytona superspeedway, the 2-mile California oval and the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track.
And of course, there’s the extra motivation of figuring out the track that will play host to the Championship race in November.
Since the Phoenix track’s remodel, no driver has more than one win on it. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick has a record nine victories at Phoenix — three times the victories as anyone else in the field — but hasn’t won there since 2018.
Three-time winner Kyle Busch and two-time winners Logano and Hamlin are the only other multi-time Phoenix champs among active drivers.