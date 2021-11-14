Cam Newton ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in his first game back with Carolina as the Panthers stunned the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 on Sunday.
Starting quarterback P.J. Walker did much of the work for Carolina in the upset.
The Cardinals (8-2) had the best record in the league and one of the top defenses, but the Panthers scored 17 first-quarter points and were in control throughout the game.
Walker finished 22-for-29 for 167 yards, with an interception. Newton, who gained 14 yards on three carries, was 3-for-4 passing for 8 yards. Christian McCaffrey gained 95 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards for the Panthers (5-5).
Arizona, using backup quarterback Colt McCoy because of Kyler Murray’s ankle injury, was held to 169 yards of total offense. McCoy was 11-for-20 for 107 yards with an interception before leaving in the third quarter with an upper-body injury.
Washington 29, Buccaneers 19: Taylor Heinicke passed for one score and Antonio Gibson ran for two touchdowns as Washington upset Tampa Bay in a rematch of last season’s NFC wild-card game.
After Tampa Bay (6-3) pulled to 23-19 with 10:55 remaining, Heinicke led Washington (3-6) on its longest drive of the season — 80 yards in 19 plays over 10:26 — before Gibson scored from 1 yard out.
Titans 23, Saints 21: Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as the Tennessee won its sixth consecutive game.
Tannehill completed 19 of 27 for 213 yards for the Titans (8-2), who withstood a potential tying 2-point conversion attempt by the Saints with 1:16 remaining.
Lions 16, Steelers 16 (OT): Detroit’s D’Andre Swift rushed for 130 yards, while Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell kicked three field goals and their teams went scoreless in overtime, resulting in the NFL’s first tie of the season.
The Lions (0-8-1) remain the NFL’s only winless team this season after a missed point-after kick left their early third-quarter lead at 16-10, enabling the Steelers to tie the score with a pair of Boswell field goals.
Patriots 45, Browns 7: Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a season-best 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help New England Patriots rout Cleveland for its fourth consecutive victory.
Colts 23, Jaguars 17: A sack and fumble recovery preserved a nail-biter for Indianapoilis, which survived a rally to beat Jacksonville.
Bills 45, Jets 17: Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and running back Matt Breida scored two touchdowns as Buffalo routed New York.
Vikings 27, Chargers 20: Kirk Cousins threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns while Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and the game-clinching first down in Minnesota’s win over Los Angeles.
Eagles 30, Broncos 13: Jalen Hurts was 16-for-23 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, DeVonta Smith had four receptions for 66 yards and two scores, and Philadelphia beat Denver.
Packers 17, Seahawks 0: AJ Dillon scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on short runs as Green Bay defeated Seattle Seahawks with a light snow falling at Lambeau Field.