North Georgia Animal Alliance (NGAA) announced a $6,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support NGAA’s lifesaving work for animals in North Georgia.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, it has helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like NGAA, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in North Georgia Animal Alliance and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“We are so thrilled and thankful,” said Kristina Cook, treasurer of North Georgia Animal Alliance. “This really helps with our work, especially right now as kitten season is swinging into full gear.”
“This grant investment from Petco Love could not have come at a better time,” said Valerie Hayes, president of North Georgia Animal Alliance. “We’re getting calls every day from people needing help with cats and dogs and kittens and puppies. It also helps us take in animals from the county shelter and provide them with medical care and find loving homes for them.”
Since its founding, North Georgia Animal Alliance has helped over 7,000 animals with vet care, spay and neuter and adoption.
For more information about North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
About North Georgia Animal Alliance
North Georgia Animal Alliance is a nonprofit organization. NGAA’s work includes pulling animals from local shelters and finding homes for them, helping needy families with vet care, spay/neuter assistance to the community, spay/neuter and care for community cats and education about responsible pet ownership.
About Petco Love (formerly Petco Foundation)
Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since Petco Love’s founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, the foundation has empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love has helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.
Today, Petco Love’s love for pets drives the foundation to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets with owners. Petco Love leads with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work Petco Love is leading every day.