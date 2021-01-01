Nearly 3,000 more Floyd County voters are on the rolls for the Jan. 5 runoffs than were eligible to cast ballots in the Nov. 5 general election.
Georgians had through Dec. 7 to register for the final contests, which are polling neck and neck in the two U.S. Senate races. Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.
The Senate races have drawn national attention because Democratic wins would shift the balance of power in that Republican-controlled chamber. There’s also a Public Service Commission seat on the ballot: Democrat Daniel Blackman vs. Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald.
Floyd County voters went overwhelmingly for the GOP candidates in the general election, but none of the candidates secured over 50% of the statewide vote so the contests were thrown into runoffs.
There were 60,650 eligible local voters in November and slightly over 69% turned out. For the runoffs, the Georgia secretary of state’s office has 63,516 Floyd Countians on the rolls.
Tuesday is Election Day, the last chance to cast a ballot in person or return absentee ballots that have been requested. All 25 of Floyd County’s precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee ballots must arrive by mail or in one of the county’s official drop boxes by the time the polls close.
Advance in-person voting ended Thursday. As of Wednesday, 19,498 local voters had weighed in, a turnout rate of 30.70%. Statewide, the rate is at 36.4%, with a number of metro counties topping 40%.
Nearly all the heavily Republican counties in Northwest Georgia had early voting turnout rates below the state average — one reason pundits consider the contests tossups. Bartow was at 29.8%; Polk at 34.8%; Chattooga at 29.5%; Gordon at 27.1% and Whitfield at 27.5%.
In the runup to the Nov. 5 election, 30,904 Floyd County voters cast early ballots in the Perdue/Ossoff matchup, an overall turnout rate of 50.95%. However, those votes accounted for nearly 75% of the total votes cast in the race.
While the Loeffler/Warnock race had a total of 20 candidates vying to serve the remaining term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, the contest for Perdue’s seat in November provides a clearer look at the partisan breakdown of the votes in Floyd County.
Perdue won 69.64% of the local votes to Ossoff’s 27.80%, with Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel capturing 2.56%.
The majority of all three candidates’ votes came from early voting in person or by mail. Perdue pulled 27.20% of his total on Election Day compared to 19.25% for Ossoff.
The Democrat got nearly 32% of his votes from absentee by mail voters and close to 49% from in-person advance voters.
The Republican got about 15% of his final total by mail and nearly 58% from early in-person voters.
The latest turnout figures for the runoff, as of Wednesday night, show that 5,840 absentee ballots have been cast already — 65.2% of the 8,952 requested.
Another 13,658 Floyd Countians had voted in person, equal to 21.5% of the total number of registered voters.
Statewide, 24.80% of registered voters had cast ballots in person and 65.4% of those requesting absentee ballots had returned them.