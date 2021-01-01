Nearly 3,000 more Floyd County voters are on the rolls for the Jan. 5 runoffs than were eligible to cast ballots in the Nov. 5 general election.

Georgians had through Dec. 7 to register for the final contests, which are polling neck and neck in the two U.S. Senate races. Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

Loeffler-Warnock Georgia Senate Runoff
Perdue-Ossoff Georgia Senate Runoff
Poll workers at Garden Lakes location

This contributed photo shows a group of poll workers at the Garden Lakes early voting location just before Christmas. 
