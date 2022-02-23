Members of the Unified Brothers work to install one of the features of the new playground at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown during a community build day on Nov. 13. Several volunteers helped complete the structure, which was purchased by the city thanks in part to a grant from KABOOM!
Oldcastle APG employees stand in front of the company’s donation of mulch to the new playground at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown. The company recently moved into a building in Cedartown’s North Business Park.
Aimee Madden/City of Cedartown
From building the structure to spreading mulch, there was plenty to do to help complete the new playground at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown.
Brook Swan of the Cedartown Junior Service League helps move a piece of the barrier for the new playground at Bert Wood Park during the community build day on Nov. 13.
Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey (left) helps install a part of the new playground at Bert Wood Park on during the community build day on Nov. 13.
Children in Cedartown and Polk County have a new space to climb, slide and swing thanks to a special grant and the dedication of some local residents.
A new playground structure was installed at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Park last November, with several community members and organizations answering the call to help with the build. The structure was purchased thanks in part to a special grant from KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that works to achieve playspace equity for kids.
The City of Cedartown put out a call for volunteers to assist with the installation of the new playground, which was purchased through BCI Burke and installed by PlaySouth Playground Creators.
Volunteers arrived at the park on the morning of Nov. 13 and got to work on the red, black and silver structure — the colors for Cedartown High School. Employees from Oldcastle APG were part of the group, and the company donated 50 yards of mulch for the play area.
Chick-fil-A donated free biscuits for volunteers and everyone from Cedartown city employees and city commissioners to local civic organizations and school groups helped get the playground built in a single day.
The plan is to add more equipment to the playground in the future.