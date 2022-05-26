New COVID-19 cases are steady in Gordon County this week, with statewide cases jumping yet again.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 20 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 11,064 new cases and 40 deaths were reported.
While cases are just about where they were last week locally, statewide new cases are up by around 30.5% over the week prior. According to DPH data, extreme northwest counties such as Walker and Dade and counties around the Atlanta metro area are seeing the highest two-week averages, as well as sparsely-populated Stewart County on the state’s western border.
Gordon County’s Community Level still remains in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 75.8% of the country remains at a Low Community Level, yet again down from the week prior.
While several other DPH sites will be closed for the holiday, the free COVID-19 test site in Floyd County at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds will be open on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those needing a COVID-19 test free of charge can visit and get a PCR test done.
Booster shot recommendations have once again been expanded. Children ages 5 to 11 are now recommended to get a booster dose five months after their initial Pfizer series.
“Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected. I encourage parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”
Additionally, those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 or older should get a second booster dose at least four months after the first.
Gordon County continues to lag significantly behind Georgia in terms of vaccination. 44% of Gordon County residents have had at least one dose, 40% are fully vaccinated, and 16% are vaccinated with a booster. Statewide, 64% have at least one dose, 56% are fully vaccinated, and 23% have had three doses.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.