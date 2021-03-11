Restore 6:34 is a new non-profit organization for formerly incarcerated women offering shelter, life-skills training and Christ-centered discipleship in north Georgia.
Restore 6:34 provides secure drug-free shelter, food and clothing for residents for three to 15 months. Residents participate in Bible studies and life skills classes, including finance and budgeting, parenting, anger management, nutrition and health, gardening and work preparation. A 12-step program, along with substance abuse counseling, is also provided. Residents report to parole and probation officers as required.
“Restore 6:34 uses the Bible to compassionately disciple the whole woman, supporting transformation from bondage to a lifestyle free in Christ,’’ Donna Dean, co-director, said.
“Our focus is on the person as a whole, creating a new normal in a resident’s life," Dean said. "Our vision is an environment of compassion centered around a biblical perspective. We want to help women renew their thinking through the power of God’s word and the support of a community of believers in Jesus Christ.”’
Dean founded Restore 6:34 in 2017. She started leading Bible studies for women in the Walker County jail in 2015.
The organization derived its name from biblical passage Mark 6:34, “When Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd. So he began teaching them many things.’’
Residents must pass a drug screening to be admitted and will be subject to random drug testing.
An application for the program is available at the organization’s website, www.restore634.org.
Restore 6:34 is supported by special events, individual donations, corporate sponsorships and private grants. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.
The organization will hold an on-line auction and fundraiser Tuesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the fundraiser, contact restore634@gmail.com or call (706) 705-9834.