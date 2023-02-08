New home

A majority of the new construction occurred in unincorporated areas near Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rock Spring.

 Contributed

After posting record growth the past two years, new home construction in unincorporated Walker County remained consistent in 2022, the county said in a press release.

Despite modest growth last year, county officials anticipate a strong 2023, as two new subdivisions begin construction, said Joe Legge, the county’s public relations director, in a press release.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In