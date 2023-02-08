After posting record growth the past two years, new home construction in unincorporated Walker County remained consistent in 2022, the county said in a press release.
Despite modest growth last year, county officials anticipate a strong 2023, as two new subdivisions begin construction, said Joe Legge, the county’s public relations director, in a press release.
The Walker County Planning Office issued 142 permits for the construction of new single-family homes last year. While down 15 units from 2021, 2022 still ranked as one of the three best years over the past decade, Legge said.
A majority of the new construction occurred in unincorporated areas near Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rock Spring. Homebuilders pulled 42 permits around Chickamauga, 39 permits outside of LaFayette and 22 permits in Rock Spring. Construction on over a dozen homes also got underway in 2022 in both the Rising Fawn and Flintstone-Chattanooga Valley areas.
The average size of a new home built in Walker County was about the same year over year at 2,691 square feet in 2022 to 2,699 in 2021. In addition, the average cost of construction remained comparable at $273,096 per home, versus $279,745 in 2021. Total valuation of all homes built in 2022 reached nearly $39 million.
The number of new homes under construction in 2022 does not include Hawks Ridge or Happy Valley Farms, two new subdivisions planned near Ridgeland High School. The developer of Hawks Ridge, a new 500 home planned unit development, plans to break ground on the first phase of home construction this spring.