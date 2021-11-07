The Republican-led Georgia Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee adopted a redrawn Senate map Friday Democrats and citizen activists criticized as partisan and rushed.
The panel voted 9-4 along party lines to send a proposed map to the full Senate an independent nonpartisan analysis showed could let Democrats reduce the Republican majority by one seat.
But opponents said a fairer map such as an alternative prepared by Senate Democrats would result in districts that more accurately reflect minority population growth in Georgia during the last decade.
Lawmakers began a special session Wednesday, Nov. 3, to redraw the state’s voting districts based on the 2020 Census. The GOP-led Senate and House will approve their own maps, and set the Congressional map together.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Kennedy released the proposed Senate map last Tuesday, with the blessing of the Senate Majority Caucus.
“The draft map released today has been diligently crafted to represent our growing state,” Duncan said in the release. “As we continue to prioritize transparency and fairness throughout the redistricting process, listening to concerns expressed by members and the communities they represent will remain a top priority.”
Under the proposed map, the Polk, Paulding and Haralson Senate District 31 would be just Polk and Paulding counties. A larger part of Gordon County would occupy its Senate District 54, shared with Whitfield and Murray counties.
Currently, Senate District 52 covers all of Floyd County and parts of Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties. It’s represented by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.
Under the proposed map, it would span most of Floyd except the Armuchee area and points north, most of Bartow except a small southeast corner, and a sliver of western Gordon County.
Chattooga and northern Floyd would be bumped up into Senate District 53, with Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties. That district is currently represented by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.
South Georgia lost residents in the decade since the last maps were drawn and those districts must cover a larger territory to balance the populations statewide.
Duncan and Senate Republicans said they provided the draft ahead of the special session to maintain public engagement in the redistricting process.
“Along with expanding public engagement, producing maps that prioritize compactness and preserve communities of interest have served as the core of the Senate’s approach to redistricting,” Kennedy said in the release.
“The map released today not only reflects our commitment to a dignified process, but also represents countless hours working with members from both political parties to ensure the proposed map takes into account the individual characteristics of each district,” he said.
Potential flips
Republicans currently hold 34 of the Senate’s 56 seats, to 22 for Democrats.
Under the proposed map, the Democrats could gain up to three seats, reflecting the growth of Georgia’s minority populations, voters who historically have supported Democratic candidates.
The Republicans’ task of creating “minority opportunity” districts in the new Senate map was made easier when two GOP incumbents opted to run for statewide office rather than seek reelection.
The new map moves the 7th Senate District now served by Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, from rural South Georgia to Gwinnett County, increasing the number of Senate districts in that rapidly growing area of the state. Harper is running for agriculture commissioner.
Likewise, the Bartow-based 14th Senate District seat — now occupied by Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White — would be relocated to fast-growing North Fulton County. Thompson is running for commissioner of labor.
Democrats would have a shot at capturing both seats, based on the 7th District’s white voting-age population of only 35% and the 14th District’s minority voting-age population of just more than 40%. Districts where Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters make up more than 40% of the population are generally considered competitive for Democrats.
Another potential Democratic pickup can be found in Gwinnett County’s 45th Senate district, which has a minority voting-age population of 42.47%.
To view maps, files and public comments connected to the proceedings in both the Senate and House, visit the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office’s website at Legis.ga.gov/joint-office/reapportionment.