Back on team picture day in October, LFO girls’ head coach Dewayne Watkins said that one of the focuses for the 2022-23 season would be about building depth. He said he planned to get his younger players more minutes throughout the season to prepare for the postseason, even if it meant dropping a regular season game or two along the way.
The postseason is now here and Watkins and his staff have done just that with this past Friday’s Region 6-AAA tournament championship game serving as proof.
The top-seeded and homestanding Lady Warriors got plenty of contributions from a number of players in their 61-49 victory over second-seeded Coahulla Creek. Seventh-ranked LFO (25-1) will now enter the state tournament with roster depth, a fact even more important now that senior All-State guard Christina Collins will not be available.
Collins suffered a season-ending injury in mid-January, but the team won nine of their last 10 games without her in the lineup. The lone loss came on the road at the hands of Class AAAA Tennessee powerhouse Bradley Central.
“We definitely wanted to do this for Christina,” said Watkins, following the region trophy presentation in which a seated Collins held the trophy while her teammates celebrated with her at center court. “She’s one of the best players to ever come through LFO.”
LFO led 35-33 after a tight first half, but hard-nosed defense would be the name of the game for both teams the rest of the way as points were at a premium. However, four big moments for the LFO offense finally got the Red-and-White they breathing room they needed.
A big 3-pointer by Christen Collins put LFO up 41-36 with 2:51 left in the third, and 6-AAA Player of the Year Angel Simmons connected on a tough 3-point play with 1:45 to go after Coahulla Creek had cut LFO’s lead back down to three.
Christal Collins’ baseline scoop shot with 32 seconds left pushed the advantage out to 46-38 and, following a Lady Colts turnover in the backcourt in the closing seconds, Zoey Gray-Martin swooped in to grab the loose ball and drove in for a lay-up to beat the horn and extend the lead to 48-39.
Foul trouble began to mount up for both teams in the fourth quarter, but Ziara and Mercedes Thompson stepped up and combined for three straight buckets midway through the fourth to push the lead out to 14, while one final 3-pointer from Simmons helped close out LFO’s second consecutive region title.
Christen Collins put up 19 points in the win before fouling out in the final two minutes, while Simmons fought through foul trouble to score 11. Gray-Martin and Christal Collins both added nine. Ziara Thompson had six points and Mercedes added four, while Mylee Howard helped out with an early 3-pointer.
“Some kids that have been on the bench (in the past) are now out here contributing in big games,” Watkins added. “We can tell that the depth is there. Several kids have stepped up. They believe and I believe in them.”
LFO was scheduled to host Region 5 No. 4 seed Cedar Grove in the first round on Tuesday of this week.
LFO 66, ADAIRSVILLE 47
The Lady Warriors punched their ticket to the finals with a win over the fourth-seeded Lady Tigers in the final girls’ semifinal on Thursday.
Despite some rust from a nine-day layoff, they held Adairsville to just 15 points in the first half and got their offense on track during the final two quarters as they methodically pulled away for the victory.
All 15 players in uniform saw significant minutes for the Lady Warriors. Christen Collins led the way with 16 points and Simmons had 15, while Christal Collins and Christina Gass both finished with eight.
Gray-Martin had seven points. Mercedes Thompson added four. Maddison Gaines and Heidi Johnson each had three, while Ziara Thompson added two. LFO also finished the night with eight 3-pointers as a team.
RINGGOLD 41, GORDON LEE 26
In a career that has spanned over 40 years, Lady Tigers head coach Margaret Stockburger picked up career win No. 500 last Monday night in a victory over the Lady Trojans on the opening night of the tournament.
“(It means) I’m getting old,” Stockburger said with a smile. “It’s something that not a lot of people get to accomplish. I’ve had a lot of good players play for me and a lot of good coaches that have helped me through the process. They are the ones that need to get the credit as much as me.”
The Lady Trojans led 16-11 after a very low-scoring opening half, but it was Ringgold’s defense that made the difference in the final two quarters.
The Blue-and-White held the Lady Trojans to just four points in the third quarter, eventually taking the lead for good on a Cady Helton basket with 1:44 left in the period.
The defensive pressure stayed high in the fourth, while Leiah Henderson simply took over on offense. The junior scored 14 of her 23 points in the final quarter, while also finishing the game with 13 rebounds.
Helton had eight points and six rebounds. Eryn Epps, Hannah Scott and Kinsley Forscutt each finished with three points, while Allie Massengale added one.
Emma Phillips had 14 points for Gordon Lee (5-19). Gracie Helton had five points. Riley Shirley and Abby Logan each finished with three, while Kaitlyn Wagoner scored one.
ADAIRSVILLE 37, RINGGOLD 27
The Lady Tigers were not as fortunate last Tuesday as an ice-cold second half from the floor contributed to a season-ending loss.
Ringgold trailed 26-19 at intermission and pulled to within four points of the lead, 31-27, on a 3-pointer by Scott with 1:47 left in the third. However, those would turn out to be the final points of the season for the Lady Tigers, who ended the year at 10-15 overall.
Brooke Baldwin had seven points and seven rebounds. Scott finished her final game in a Ringgold uniform with six points and six rebounds. Alayna Yarger had six points, six boards and three assists, while Helton added five points and three rebounds. Two points by Forscutt and one from Epps rounded out the scoring.
LAFAYETTE 69, RIDGELAND 40
After losing to the Lady Panthers twice in the regular season, the Lady Ramblers were able to reverse the trend when it counted the most. They used a big second quarter to take control of the game and post a win over their Walker County rivals last Monday.
Despite losing leading scorer Jenna Baker midway through the second quarter, LaFayette took a slim three-point lead and boosted it to 15 after a 12-0 run. They went into halftime comfortably ahead, 40-21, and Ridgeland would never threaten again.
Fanny Barber, who returned to the line-up after missing seven games with an injury of her own, had a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Michaela Baker recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Raven Yancy had nine points, five steals and four rebounds.
Kenedy Ludy scored seven points off the bench, while Suki Williams and Emma Parker each finished with six. Jenna Baker had five points. Tamra Yancy scored three and pulled down six boards, while Sara Pendley and Ella Webb each scored two.
Ridgeland (10-16) got 12 points from Jamiah Lewis and eight each from Emma Fowler and Nisha Lane. Madison Lennon scored six, followed by four from Autumn Pasley and two from Ava Mariakis.
BREMEN 61, LAFAYETTE 26
The Lady Ramblers saw their season come to a close in the second round of the tournament with a loss to the third-seeded Lady Blue Devils.
Bremen jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and took a 30-15 lead at intermission. However, any thoughts of a Lady Rambler comeback were dashed in the third period as the Lady Blue Devils held LaFayette scoreless.
Barber had seven points for the Lady Ramblers, who were without the services of Jenna Baker once again. Michaela Baker had six points, while Pendley finished with four.
Raven Yancy scored three points. Ava Brown and Vianca Segarra both had two points, while Tamra Yancy and Williams both added one for LaFayette, who finished 7-15 on the season.