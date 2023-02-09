Georgia's Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta

 Contributed

A Georgia House committee has approved legislation aimed at breaking a legal logjam that has held up the state’s medical marijuana program for years.

House Bill 196, which cleared the House Judiciary Committee (Non-civil) late Wednesday, would expand the number of medical cannabis production licenses the state awards to 14, up from the current six.

