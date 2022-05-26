Join New Echota State Historic Site for National Trails Day!
To celebrate, the site will be hosting a ranger guided nature walk on Saturday June 4, at 10 a.m. that will take visitors along the New Town Creek Trail.
The hike will be approximately 1.5 hours in duration, with low-moderate difficulty, and will provide visitors with excellent opportunities for trail education and wildlife viewing. New Echota will also be hosting the regularly scheduled historic site tour at 1 p.m., and self guided visitors will have opportunities to interact with friendly interpretative volunteers on the grounds.
Take the opportunity to walk with park rangers and learn the importance of Georgia’s state trails. New Echota Site is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
The site has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia. New Echota is located 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225, just 1 mile off I-75 at exit 317.
National Trails Day is an annual event celebrating scenic and historic trails across the country, with public lands, parks, and historic sites hosting a variety of events aimed at trail service and the advocacy of our outdoor spaces.
For those who are interested in helping preserve Georgia’s outdoor spaces, Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites has over 50 local chapters across the state that work to promote and preserve Georgia’s historic and natural wonders.