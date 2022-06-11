Local COVID cases continue to fluctuate this week while cases statewide remain on the rise.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 26 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 14,641 new cases and 49 deaths were reported.
Cases have gone up and down over the last several weeks in Gordon, however statewide those cases have remained on an upward trend. This week sees a significant spike in new cases across the state.
Gordon County’s Community Level has escalated to Medium this week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
That Community Level has risen because Gordon County’s case rate per 100,000 population has gone up to 312.27. Areas with case rates over 200 per 100k new cases per week are automatically escalated to the medium or high category depending on hospitalization. With new hospital admissions sitting at 6.3 per 100k, it would take a significant jump in admissions to push Gordon above 10 per 100k and register as High.
Gordon County is one of four counties across Georgia that have moved up a step. Fulton, Stewart, and Quitman Counties have all moved to Medium community level as well.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a media briefing Tuesday which helped outline the current worldwide state of the pandemic.
“Globally, the number of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to decline,” Tedros said. “This is clearly a very encouraging trend — increasing vaccination rates are saving lives — but WHO continues to urge caution.”
Tedros went on to explain that while there is now enough supply of the vaccine, many countries have still not broken 40% vaccination coverage due to a lack of demand.
“The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided,” he said.
He called for caution regarding new variants, which are unpredictable and can emerge anywhere at any time, especially when spread is not dampened by vaccine coverage. New variants continue to gain traction nationally and in the southeastern United States, with variants BA.4 and BA.5 now taking up approximately 13% of new cases. That is almost double the amount from the previous week, with BA.2.12.1 also increasing slightly and BA.2 decreasing significantly.
“The pandemic is not over, and we will keep saying it’s not over until it is,” said Tedros.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.