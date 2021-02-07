There will be a change in the air for a few of the area’s local high school soccer teams this spring.
Three new varsity head coaches are in Walker County, two at LaFayette, as Chase Horne (boys) and Caleb Perry (girls) will take over this season. Meanwhile, longtime assistant coach Nic Storr is new the manager for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers.
Horne has played and been around soccer all of his life, from watching his older brother play to taking to the pitch himself in the rec leagues and later at LaFayette Middle before playing high school ball for the Ramblers. He was LaFayette’s team MVP in 2012, a team captain in 2012 and 2013 and a member of the Catoosa-Walker Dream Team in 2012 and 2013.
His coaching career began as an assistant at Saddle Ridge Middle School in 2015 and assisted at LHS the following season before going to LaFayette Middle in 2017. There, he guided the Ramblers to a runner-up finish in the NGAC.
He came back to LHS in 2019 where he has spent the past two years as head coach of the junior varsity team and as an assistant coach with the varsity.
Horne said this season will provide a unique set of challenges with one of the main ones being the team’s youth. He said this year’s squad will be the youngest one the school has ever fielded since the program began in 1996 and that a handful of key players have chosen to opt out this season due to COVID-related reasons.
However, those challenges haven’t dampened his enthusiasm.
“I’m excited that we’ll be joining a new region this year with many new teams that we have not faced before,” he added about the Ramblers’ first season in 6-AAA.
A fan of the international game, Horne said his first team will be able to play and adapt to different styles depending on what opposing teams run.
“If a team likes to park the bus, we’ll come after them with high aggression, high counters of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool,” he began. “If we have opponents who like to play aggressively, we’ll play a slow build-up to control the tempo and hold possession like Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
“I personally like an ‘in-your-face’ style of defense that helps to gain possession and open up lanes for speed on the offense.”
Franklin Cobos will be assisting Horne in his first season as head coach.
The Lady Ramblers will be under the direction of Caleb Perry this season, who is also currently serving as an assistant coach with the LaFayette boys’ basketball team and as head coach of the Ramblers’ JV team. Before coming to Walker County, he helped coach girls’ basketball at Heritage, which he believes prepared him and helped him land the job with the girls’ soccer team at LHS.
“I don’t have an overly extensive soccer background, but my girlfriend has several family members who were college and professional soccer players,” he explained. “They have been extremely helpful during this process.”
Like the boys’ roster, the girls’ team will also be youthful, but Perry said his first team is “buying in” and is ready to hit the field and test themselves against good competition.
“My main expectations for them since day one of tryouts is maximum effort every day and buying into the process of trying to get a little bit better each day,” he said. “I think the girls have done an amazing job so far and I truly believe that if they buy into the process of giving maximum effort and working hard to get better individually and collectively everyday, the results will take care of themselves.”
He added that his team his still searching for an identity, stylistically speaking, but that the scrimmage against Chattooga (which was slated for Jan. 28) would go a long way toward determining what that identity would be.
“Offensively, we want to become a team that moves the ball well with strong player movement and, defensively, we want to attack the ball and have everyone moving on a string.”
He called assistant coach Caroline Yarbrough “amazing” and gave her plenty of credit for running soccer practices while he is still finishing up his duties with the basketball team.
At Ridgeland, Storr is looking forward to building on the success with the Lady Panthers were enjoying last year before COVID-19 brought an early end to the season. Ridgeland had compiled a 4-3-3 record through 10 matches.
“Last year was the most successful year for the Lady Panthers in over ten years, and it was a disappointment when the season was cut short,” said the native of England, who was the head coach of the girls’ team at Rossville Middle School for a year before serving as an assistant at Ridgeland for the past seven. “This year sees six returning seniors, who very much feel that they have unfinished business.
“We have a strong group of sophomores, who have made the step up from (being) freshmen, and the incoming freshmen have quality also.”
Prior to coming stateside, Storr grew up around the game.
“Soccer (or football as we call it) has always been my first love,” he explained. “It was the game we played at recess in school. It was the game we played at the local park on weekends and on long summer evenings.
“When I became a teacher in England, I coached soccer for the eighth-grade team, as well as (coached) cricket for a couple of years at a school called Arden High School in Warwickshire.”
Storr said he was a big fan of the 4-4-2 formation “with experience through the spine of the team, from goalkeeper, through defense and midfield to the strikers” and that he and his club are eager to get to work.
“Who knows what the season (will) bring, but I’m very excited to see us continue the success we saw last year,” he said.
Chris Smith, who was helped with the Lady Panther program the last couple of seasons, will be back, this time as an assistant manager.
In Catoosa County, Ashley Boren is the new head coach of the Lady Tigers after coaching soccer previously at Ringgold Middle, two years with the boys’ program and the last four years with the girls’ program.
“I coached most all of these girls in middle school,” she said, “so it’s exciting to be coaching them again and at the high school level.”
Boren said she grew up playing soccer in Texas, but eventually moved her focus to volleyball when she moved to Tennessee in the eight grade.
She just finished her seventh successful season as head coach of the Lady Tigers’ volleyball team, but has maintained her love for soccer by previously playing in an adult indoor league, in addition to her duties with the middle school.
She added that her team’s style of play is still yet to be determined.
“It’s something we’ll definitely have to see when we get everyone out there,” she continued. “We still have some girls in basketball and some in dance, so it will be about another month until we have the whole team practicing and playing together.
“However, we do have some talented players and I’m really looking forward to this season.”
Leslie Manning will assist Boren with the club.
The Heritage Lady Generals have added Kevin Terry, also the school’s boys’ head basketball coach, to the staff to join forces with Lauren Peters, who has been the faculty coach the last couple of years.
Terry played soccer as a youngster is a fan of both the English Premier League and La Liga, the top division in Italy. He previously coached soccer for two seasons — one as a head coach and one as an assistant — at LFO in the mid-2000’s.
Although it will be a youthful roster, Heritage has plenty of talent, along with several veterans who have played in some big matches for their school and club teams over the last few years.
“We’ve got a very talented group of girls who daily exemplify our team’s core values of unity, integrity and effort,” he said. “They play together, play the right way, and really get after it.”
He added that the team has its sights set on a region title and a deep playoff run, which they hope to accomplish by “playing as one and staying on the attack”.
“Work together to win possession, work together to keep possession, and work together to find the back of the net,” he said of the team’s strategy. “Also, our players have tremendous versatility. We’re looking to see some creativity in their usage and positioning, with plenty of overlapping runs from the back lines.”
A recent Heritage alum, Lauren Gray (Class of 2020), will intern this spring to help out the co-head coaches as a graduate assistant.
Heritage will also have a new coach on the boys’ side with Michael Moore. Moore is also the head wrestling coach at Heritage Middle and is an assistant coach with the high school wrestling team. Additional information about Moore was not available as of press time.