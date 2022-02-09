The getting-to-know-each-other-process is underway for the Calhoun High School boys soccer program.
New head coach Tino Hernandez is getting to know his players and the players are getting to know the new man in charge a little more each day. They are a week into the 2022 season and have been working out for just five weeks and Hernandez says he likes what he is seeing so far.
"I am very excited to be working with these guys and I think we are all very excited to get the season going and kind of see where we stand and what we need to continue to work on," Hernandez said. "We haven't been together very long, but the energy level the guys have shown and their willingness to work have been excellent.
"You can see their passion for the game. You can see that they care and want to be the best they can be, both as players and as a team and that's one of the reasons I wanted to be here. The Calhoun High School kids want to win and are willing to pay the price it takes to be successful, so I'm very excited about being the new coach of the Calhoun soccer program and I'm very excited to be working with these kids very day. It's exciting to see them work and think about what type of team I think we can be going forward."
He says they have one big objective in 2022 and that is to make the playoffs after coming up short in 2021.
"Our main goal is to make the playoffs this year," Hernandez said. "I want this team to experience that and I want these seniors to experience that. I want to build this program to where we are making the playoffs every year, and so that is what we're working for. The boys were fifth last year in the Region and this is a tough region, but we want to get into the playoffs and then see if we can make a deep run."
He says the only way to get better is to play the best competition you can find as a coach and that is why they have already played defending 6A state champion Dalton and still have 3A state champ Coahulla Creek and 4A GHSA winner Southeast Whitfield County slated down the road.
"One thing I like to do early in the season is go against these great-caliber teams to kind of see where you are and how you stack up against those teams," Hernandez said. "I also think playing those high-caliber teams early helps you get ready for your Region. You're only going to find out about yourself by playing the best and that's what I like for my teams to do."
That is why the Yellow Jackets opened the season last Friday night on campus against Dalton before heading on the road Tuesday night to take on 6A Rome with a game at Northwest Whitfield (Coach Hernandez's former stomping ground) this Friday to close out an early gauntlet against formidable teams.
"These first three games are against very good competition, but I think that is good when you're trying to build a program," Hernandez said. "I thought we played a good contest against Dalton. They have a very good team. And we had a very good first half at Rome. It was tied at zero at the half before they broke it open in the second half. But we are still very early in the season and by our practices, I can tell it hasn't gotten the boys down. If anything, I think it's made them work even harder, but we've just got to keep working and if we do that, good things will happen for us."
He said he is still looking at a lot of guys, but they do not have a set lineup yet and may not for a while with 5A Region 7 games not starting for another couple of weeks.
"Our rotation is something we're still experimenting with," Hernandez said. "We're still looking at a lot of guys. Using different people in different places, so we're still working on our playing rotation. But I feel good about the way the guys have bought in to what we're doing. I think every day they get a little more comfortable with what we're trying to do with the program and it's exciting to see."
"But we want to be a (very disciplined) team with our offense. We want to execute what we're trying to do offensively and we want to be very aggressive with our shots."
Senior goalie Carlos Orosco and senior midfielders Julian Santiago and Marvin Castillo have been early standouts on the field and in the locker room, according to the coach.
"All of those guys have been exceptional," Hernandez said. "Carlos is like a coach on the field and he's an excellent goalkeeper. He's definitely our leader on the field. Julian is like a utility-type guy. He can do a few different things and he does them all very well. Marvin is another great leader for us. And he has played well in the first couple of games. So we feel good about our leadership on the field and in the locker room."
The Yellow Jackets begin 5A Region 7 play Friday, Feb. 25 at home against Cass.