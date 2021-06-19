The countdown is on to one of the largest athletic competitions ever to be held in Rome.
The USA Track & Field National Youth Outdoor Championships begin at Barron Stadium Wednesday, June 23, and will continue through Saturday, June 26.
This marks the first time this event has ever been held in Georgia. Rome hosted a USATF regional meet in 2018 with participants from Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. Participants and their families from those three states generated an economic impact of $986,554.
“That was just the impact of a three-day meet where we hosted three states,” Rome High School Track and Field Coach Nick Bridges said. The impact of this event is expected to be larger.
Bridges has been in contact with the leadership of this organization since the regional meet was held in an effort to get the national event to Rome.
The event has drawn registrations from approximately 1,500 athletes from Florida, California, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and several other states.
A previously stated estimate of 7,000 participants should have reflected the number of registrations. Athletes are often registered for several events, according to Charles Muhammad, president of USA Track and Field Georgia.
The competition will be spread across six age groups. All athletes must provide proof of a negative COVID test dated no earlier than June 14 or proof of vaccination
Coaches must have proof of vaccination to enter the athletes warm-up areas during the events.
Events in Barron Stadium on opening day will include the 200 and 400 meter hurdles, 1500 and 3000 meter racewalk, the 4x800 meter relays and steeplechase races.
Long jump and pole vault events are also slated for Wednesday.
Shotput and hammer throw competition will take place Wednesday at the Throws Center on Riverside Parkway.
New netting for the discus and hammer throw pits, at a cost of close to $11,000, has been purchased and installed with assistance from USATF.
“Hopefully that means we won’t have any new expenses when we bring them back, hopefully in 2023,” Bridges said.
While the city owns the property, Rome City Schools oversees its upkeep and operations.
RCS Superintendent Louis Byars said that this event falls right in line with the school system’s goal of being great community partners.
“We took over operations of Barron Stadium in 2015 and it has been a benefit to not only Rome City Schools, but also to our community. We have been able to host more events there,” Byars said. “Our goal has been to not only use the space for sporting events like the USATF event coming in a week, but we also host our annual Peach State band competition, Rome High School’s graduation and other events that bring more people to our downtown area. Many people do not know this, but we also support a program for our special education students where they work to maintain the stadium and gain valuable workplace skills they can use when they graduate. They stock the concessions stands and clean the stadium after events.”
Admission to the events next week is $12 for an adult daily pass. A four-day pass is available for $35. Children 7-12 years of age pay $8 for a daily admission or $20 for the four-day pass. Children six and under are admitted free.
Spectators are being encouraged to use the Third Avenue Parking Deck downtown and walk across the Chief John Ross Pedestrian Footbridge to the stadium.