I am Nancy Fricks and am running for Post 2 in the Cave Spring City Council race. Growing up in Cave Spring, I have a deep love for it. 

Our town has a peace like no other town around. This is what draws them to us. My family and I enjoy getting out and being involved with anything going on here. 

