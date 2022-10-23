The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it has selected Dalton State (Ga.) as the host of the 2024 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship at the Dalton Golf and Country Club.

“Dalton State will be an excellent host for this event,” said Austin Bennett, NAIA Director of Championships. “The entire group there put together a detailed bid and will provide a great championship experience for the student-athletes that will compete for a title.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In