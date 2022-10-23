The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it has selected Dalton State (Ga.) as the host of the 2024 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship at the Dalton Golf and Country Club.
“Dalton State will be an excellent host for this event,” said Austin Bennett, NAIA Director of Championships. “The entire group there put together a detailed bid and will provide a great championship experience for the student-athletes that will compete for a title.”
Dalton State is a first-time host of the event and expects to provide an exciting and competitive environment.
“What a privilege to be chosen as host for the 2024 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship,” said Jon Jaudon, Executive Director of Athletics and External Relations at Dalton State. “This communities’ collective efforts during the bid process brought together leaders from Dalton State, Dalton Golf and Country Club, the Dalton Chamber of Commerce and Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Dalton is beyond excited for this opportunity. We will provide the athletes, coaches and visitors an experience worthy of a National Championship.”
The Dalton Golf and Country Club, which has recently went through a re-design, expects to provide a first-rate championship course for NAIA student-athletes.
“This is truly an honor to have been chosen as the host facility,” said Scott Stuart, General Manager and COO of Dalton Golf and Country Club. “Our goal is to exceed every expectation and build a relationship that will continue for years to come. DGCC has just finished a Bill Bergin redesign in 2020, we have an excellent championship golf course and newly renovated clubhouse will provide an outstanding venue for dining options.”
The 2024 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship is scheduled for May.