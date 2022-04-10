More than anything else, it’s been consistency that’s been the hallmark for LaFayette’s Mykeria Johnson during her four seasons playing basketball for the Lady Ramblers.
As a freshman, she fit right in with the varsity and put up 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game to earn first team All-Region honors in 6-AAAA. She built on those numbers by scoring 14.3 points to go with 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per night as a sophomore.
Then as a junior, she led the Lady Ramblers in scoring at 17.6 points a game, adding 5.4 boards, 2.3 steals and more than one assist a contest, to pick up first team All-Region honors in 6-AAA and a share of her first Walker County Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year award.
And this past season, as a senior, she once again delivered with 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds a night, while adding 2.3 assists, 2.4 steals and more than one block a game. Not only did it earn her a third All-Region first team nod, it earned her a second straight award as the Walker County Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
As one of just two senior leaders on this year’s Lady Rambler squad, Johnson — who also passed 1,000 points for her career — helped provide the leadership and set the foundation for a solid, young, potential-filled group of players that could be a dangerous team over the next two seasons.