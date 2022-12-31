Successful grand opening for Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center in LaFayette

On Saturday, December 17th, over 100 guests attended the grand opening of the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center.

Article submitted by Beverly Foster.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In