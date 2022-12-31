Successful grand opening for Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center in LaFayette
On Saturday, December 17th, over 100 guests attended the grand opening of the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center.
The opening was hosted by Alice Coven and Willie Davis, chairpersons of the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.’s (WCAAHAA) hospitality committee, and their committee consisting of Gail Ware, Malia Jones, Alma Benton, Vince Stalling, Aslyn Mackneugh, Eddie Foster Sr., Connie Forrester, Robert Marsh and Assistant Museum Director Stacey Suttle. Furthermore, attendees not only included Walker County residents, but guests from Atlanta, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Winston-Salem North Carolina and Bedford Ohio.
Focusing on positive images, Our Journey Timeline Exhibit uses graphic panels and an interactive kiosk to tell the stories of Walker County’s African American travels from rich West Africa ancient civilizations through enslavement, and their accomplishments from 1865 to 2022.
The interactive kiosk was a big hit and created much excitement as community members recognized and discussed the achievements of their relatives and friends. Also, an exhibit and a kiosk included historical information concerning Walker County’s African American neighbors of Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga counties. Furthermore, several attendees donated artifacts, monetary gifts and completed memberships.
The museum is located at 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette, Georgia, 30728. Please, call 706-670-1165 for holiday hours. After the holidays, hours of operation will be Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6.p.m. (closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch) and open Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The museum will be closed every Monday and Tuesday and the first weekend of each month.
The interactive timeline exhibit, Our Journey with kiosks, social media expansion and website, www.walkercountyafricanamerican.com, are made possible by a generous grant provided by Georgia Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. For more information, please visit www.GeorgiaHumanties.org.
Article submitted by Beverly Foster.
