MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer from Georgia.
Though he is listed as a senior, Daniels has two years of eligibility remaining due to the free COVID year granted by the NCAA.
Daniels is a former five-star prospect, reuniting with Graham Harrell, who served as his offensive coordinator at Southern California in 2019. Harrell now holds the same position with the Mountaineers.
Injuries have derailed Daniels’ time at his previous two stops. After being named the starting QB at Southern Cal in 2018, where he started 11 games as a true freshman, an ACL injury the following season forced him to the bench. Kedon Slovis, who is now projected to be the starter at Pitt, took over and played well, forcing Daniels to hit the transfer portal.
Daniels and Slovis could meet head-to-head Sept. 1 when the Backyard Brawl resumes at Heinz Field.
Daniels, at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, transferred to Georgia, but his recovery caused him to miss the early part of the 2020 season, but he did start the final four games, including a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.
Finally getting the opportunity to start in 2021, Daniels was once again hampered by an injury, this time to his lat muscle. Stetson Bennett took over, and eventually led the Bulldogs to the national championship, leaving Daniels looking for a new home again.
Through four seasons, Daniels has amassed 4, 840 yards passing and 32 touchdowns in 21 games.
He will be the fourth scholarship quarterback for West Virginia, with two years of eligibility remaining. Sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Goose Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol competed during spring camp.
The Mountaineers are looking for a new starting quarterback after Jarret Doege decided to transfer to Western Kentucky.