Morning Pointe Senior Living campuses across the Southeast have donated over 2,000 pounds of cold weather clothing to local charities to help those in need.
During the past few months, agencies across the region have experienced a decline in donations due to the global pandemic. Morning Pointe residents, associates and families take service to heart and knew they could step in and do something for their fellow neighbors this winter season.
The donation drive was part of the senior living company’s monthly life enrichment programming. Each of Morning Pointe’s buildings chose at least one local charity to partner with for the month of January. Individuals were encouraged to drop off winter weather clothing at Morning Pointe locations where they were collected and donated.
Morning Pointe's Calhoun campus is located at 660 Jolly Road.
“I’m so proud of all our campuses that contributed to this very worthwhile cause,” said Amy Clarke, vice president of strategy for Morning Pointe Senior Living. “Families, residents, and associates of Morning Pointe are known for their generosity, and I think it means even more in this challenging time of COVID-19.”
Morning Pointe has a long history of community service and philanthropy, giving residents a deeper sense of value and connection to the greater communities in which they are a part.
