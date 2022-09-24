MARTINEZ — Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief is seeing heightened interest from people wanting to join its ministry to victims of floods, tornadoes and other natural calamities.

More than 100 people received training on Saturday at Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez so that they can take part in Disaster Relief deployments.

Founded in Washington, DC in 1822 by legendary Baptist leader Luther Rice, The Christian Index is the nation’s oldest continuously published religious newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In