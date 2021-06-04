Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers arrested three men on methamphetamine possession charges at 1013 Martha Berry Blvd. on Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frederick Ira Jordan, 66 and Jesse DeWayne Dutton, 32, were taken into custody after Dutton allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant and Jordan had an undisclosed quantity of meth along with multiple smoking devices.
When Dutton was arrested, he informed officers where he had put a glass pipe with meth in it. When officers found that pipe, they also found a quantity of gabapentin pills. He also had a quantity of marijuana on him.
Dutton is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, and possession of dangerous drugs. Dutton is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Jordan was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of the drug related objects.
Three charged with meth possession
Floyd County authorities arrested a Floyd County resident along with a pair of Gaylesville, Alabama residents after traffic stops early Friday morning at 3560 Alabama Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stacey Mitchell Gardner, 54, was in a vehicle that was stopped by a Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy around 2:30 a.m. Friday and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor probation violation.
Gregory Dale Crane, 40, and Tonya Renee Hensley, 48, both of Gaylesville were arrested in the same general area by Floyd County Police Officer Corey Wright.
Crane was found in possession of multiple bags of methamphetamine for resale. He also was found to be carrying a firearm. He is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Hensley was originally charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects, then had another felony charge of crossing the guard line at the Floyd County jail with drugs after jail personnel found more meth and marijuana on her inside the jail.
She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Traffic stop by county officer yields three drug arrests
A Floyd County police officer made a traffic stop at the Armuchee Connector and US 27 North Friday morning and arrested three people for possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Lee Roberts, 28, of St. Mary's Georgia, Erica Nicole Picardi of Acworth and Destiny Gail Carracher, 25, of Shannon were all reportedly in possession of methamphetamine and each was charged with a felony for possession of the substance.
Woman charged with THC oil, marijuana possession
A northeast Floyd County woman was stopped for a traffic violation on the Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee Friday morning and faces a felony drug charge as a result.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Laura Kate Ellis, 22, was stopped around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a traffic violation at Cordle Drive and US 27 North where police found a quantity of THC oil, marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Ellis is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.