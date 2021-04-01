The Model Lady Devils are 15-0 after a 5-0 shutout victory of the Gordon Central Lady Warriors Tuesday in Calhoun.
Model senior Lauren Akemon scored two goals and also recorded one assist.
Briley Sims and Hadley Johnson each chipped in one goal and one assist. Perry Durden tallied once and S.G. Gowens notched one assist.
Goalkeepers Emma Couch and Riley Howe combined for 14 saves, splitting the shutout.
"(The game was) tied at zero after the first half, (but) scoring broke open in the second and we came away with the win," Lady Devils head coach Ian Crawley said in a statement. "The backs and mids played strong defense and kept Gordon Central at bay."