The Blue Devils are looking to start their 2020 season on the right foot
Model’s Momentum Building
Last year, they reached the playoffs. This year, they are gunning for region. The Model Blue Devils prepare to kick off their 2020 campaign and head coach Jeff Hunnicutt is optimistic about his squad’s chances.
“I hope we’re again competing for that region championship,” Hunnicutt said in a phone interview. “We’re a very senior-led team, so I think the maturity ... has been there and just that unique hungriness that I see out of a lot of kids. That first day one (of full practice), when we’re finally back together, there’s excitement in the air.”
Last year, Model started out 0-3, but rebounded and posted a final record of 5-6, reaching the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Blue Devils lost 17-0 at home to Bremen in the first round.
“It’s a testament to our kids and our senior leadership,” Hunnicutt said. “Proud of the efforts from last season. Now we’ve been to the playoffs, now let’s see what we can do in the playoffs. Don’t let the satisfaction of just making it overtake what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Gazing at Model’s 2020 roster, the Blue Devils return a good corps of their squad. It is quite upperclassmen heavy with 31 in all, including 18 seniors. Last year, the Blue Devils graduated 10 seniors.
This year, Hunnicutt said he plans to continue with rising senior Sam Silver as the starting quarterback. Silver entered the coveted role midway through the 2019 season for Jabari Burge.
“He was a captain on last year’s team as a junior and that speaks volumes about that kid’s personality and leadership,” Hunnicutt said. “To me, he’s almost like a coach’s kid in the aspect that he understands and knows the schematics, the Xs and Os of the game. He has tremendous leadership quality by example and also verbal and those things are hard to come by. If somebody’s out of line, he’s not only going to hold that kid accountable, he’s going to hold the team accountable.”
Silver will be protected by an offensive line that saw zero departures from 2019. Hunnicutt said Silver will also play safety on defense.
“It was a constant work in progress so we’re hoping we’re figuring these things out,” Hunnicutt said. “We’re going to win and lose games in that line of scrimmage, and that’s on the defensive side and offensive side of the ball.”
Model’s backfield will look slightly different with the loss of A.J. Woods, but Hunnicutt said expect rising seniors Joe Wallace and Troy Arnold to carry the bulk of the running game.
“We’ve got to become efficient in that side of things and not rely as much on home-run opportunities,” Hunnicutt said. “On third-and-mediums, we got to be able to do both pass and be able to run it every now and then just to keep defenses off balance.”
Defensively, the Blue Devils graduated their front three defensemen, but retain the back end and outside linebackers. Hunnicutt said rising senior Luke Holtzendorf will look to fill in gaps left by A.J. Woods and Drew Tanner.
“Those shoes are not going to be replaced,” Hunnicutt said on Woods and Tanner. “Their ability to make plays sideline to sideline was unreal. When Coach (Davis) Russell calls in from Bremen and says ‘Listen, those two inside linebackers are the best we saw all season long,’ that means a lot. It’s a testament to those kids.”
Summer conditioning had been challenging for every team in Georgia. Hunnicutt said, for his squad, it’s important to not get burned out early on.
“Our kids right now are as hungry as I’ve seen and, from a head football coach, that’s what you want,” Hunnicutt said. “I don’t want to see the very best that I’m going to see out of Model High School in 2020 on game one. I’m hoping we’re getting ready to peak around that first region contest.”
Hunnicutt mentioned one game to definitely look out for is Model’s penultimate contest versus Pepperell, which could possibly determine the fate of Region 7-AA. It will also be senior night for the Blue Devils.
“I hope that our game with Pepperell ... there’s a change that might be for that region No. 1 (spot),” Hunnicutt said. “I think every year, if you try to attain that, and if you’re in a position to play for that, I think it’s a very meaningful and it’s something these kids can carry with them.”
“This game is not always about who wins and who loses,” Hunnicutt continued. “Is it meaningful? Absolutely, but that’s not all we’re trying to teach these kids.”
Model is scheduled to open its 2020 season against the Sonoraville Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 4, at Sonoraville High School.