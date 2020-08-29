Team Roster

Number Name Position Year

2 Daniel Jolly RB / DB 10

3 Joseph Wallace RB / DB 12

4 Jermaine Campbell RB / DB 10

5 Troy Arnold RB / DB 12

6 Jahari Merritt WR / DB 12

7 Brant Pace TE / LB 10

8 Malachi Veillon QB / DB 10

9 Sam Silver QB / DB 12

10 Jaden Spurgeon RB / DB 10

11 Ben Estes QB / DB 12

12 Lejend Nichols WR / DB 12

13 Joey Samples RB / LB 10

14 Luke Holtzendorf WR / LB 12

15 Richmond Sims WR / DB 12

16 DIllon Silver QB / LB 10

17 Anthone Williams FB / LB 11

18 Cade Espy WR / DB 11

19 Byron Clarke WR / DB 11

20 Branden Haltom FB / LB 11

21 Sean Montgomery RB / DB 11

22 Javon Samples RB / LB 9

23 Jonathan Ogle K / P 9

24 Michael Wood FB / LB 12

25 Riley Chapman RB / DB 9

26 Jeremiah Gamble RB / LB 9

27 Jacob Brock TE / LB 11

28 Drake Swiger FB / DB 10

29 John Mark Jolly WR / LB 11

30 Seth Randolph WR / DB 11

31 Daniel Veillon K / P 9

32 Grayson Phillips WR / DB 10

33 Hunter King WR / LB 12

34 D'vyus Caldwell RB / LB 9

35 Corbin Lingenfelter RB / DB 9

36 Bryce Dress WR / DB 10

38 Jose Reyes WR / DB 10

40 Keith Sprayberry QB / LB 9

41 Riley Kines RB / LB 9

42 Cooper Bell TE / LB 10

43 Xavier Scoggins WR / LB 9

44 Alex Arrington WR / LB 12

45 Aaron Penney WR / DB 10

46 Hayden Warner FB / LB 12

48 Noah Allmon FB / LB 10

52 Will Blalock OL / LB 12

55 Aidyn Roberson OL / DL 9

56 Shep Jenkins OL / DL 11

57 Kalan Woods OL / LB 11

58 Riley Davis OL / LB 9

60 Tralin Broughton OL / DL 12

62 Clay Koehler OL / DL 10

63 Kaeden Freeman OL / DL 12

64 Evan Angle OL / DL 11

65 Logan Cooper OL / DL 9

66 Draven Stewart OL / DL 9

67 Gavin House OL / DL 9

68 Chris Ridling OL / DL 12

69 Brody Morgan OL / DL 11

70 Michael Swiger OL / DL 12

71 Bassel Khateeb OL / DL 11

72 Tylan Kinnebrew OL / DL 10

75 Owen Henderson OL / DL 12

76 Myles Akins OL / DL 10

77 Isaac Collier OL / DL 11

78 Hunter Cleveland OL / DL 10

80 Drake Maynor WR / DB 10

81 Luke Tanner RB / LB 9

84 Cam Fincher WR / DB 10

85 Nick Moore WR / DB 9

2020 Schedule

9/4 at Sonoraville

9/11 at Lafayette

9/18 Trion

9/25 Haralson County

10/2 BYE

10/9 Chattooga

10/16 at Coosa

10/23 Dade County

10/30 at Fannin County

11/6 Pepperell

11/13 BYE

11/20 at Gordon Central

2019 Schedule and Results

8/23 LaFayette L 16-18

8/30 Sonoraville L 10-18

9/6 at North Murray L 7-24

9/13 BYE

9/20 at Dade County W 21-6

9/27 Armuchee W 44-6

10/4 at Pepperell L 0-28

10/11 BYE

10/18 Chattooga W 12-6

10/25 Gordon Central W 21-0

11/1 at Coosa W 38-0

11/8 at Rockmart L 0-55

11/15 Bremen L 0-17

Band Roster

Alphabetical order by last name: 

Brianna Askew

Jodi Baxter

Molly Wrenn Burton

Xavier Camp

Brendel Carden

Sarah Carver

Alisha Coleman

Bailey Dowdy

Mallorie Duncan

Aidan Fuller

Walker Gallman

Emily Gallman

Samuel Galysh

Alana Garner

Madison George

Gregory Harris

Lynzey Harvey

Dylan Holt

Xander Holt

Spencer Hyde

Rosaleigh Johnson

Desirae Johnson

Amber Lindemann

Anna Maddox

Yaretzy Mendoza

Luke Odom

Sara Pledger

Kaylee Reimschisel

Damon Rogers

Vanessa Roland

Dakota Sapp

Jayden Shelley

Samantha Shockley

Abigail Shockley

Ely Stewart

Isabella Stolz

Mackenzie Terry

Chloe Wallace

Rhian Watts

Chloe Watts

Bailey West

Tristen Whittier

Myriam Whittier

Jasmin Winkler

Matthew Wright

The Blue Devils are looking to start their 2020 season on the right foot

Model’s Momentum Building

Last year, they reached the playoffs. This year, they are gunning for region. The Model Blue Devils prepare to kick off their 2020 campaign and head coach Jeff Hunnicutt is optimistic about his squad’s chances.

“I hope we’re again competing for that region championship,” Hunnicutt said in a phone interview. “We’re a very senior-led team, so I think the maturity ... has been there and just that unique hungriness that I see out of a lot of kids. That first day one (of full practice), when we’re finally back together, there’s excitement in the air.”

Last year, Model started out 0-3, but rebounded and posted a final record of 5-6, reaching the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Blue Devils lost 17-0 at home to Bremen in the first round.

“It’s a testament to our kids and our senior leadership,” Hunnicutt said. “Proud of the efforts from last season. Now we’ve been to the playoffs, now let’s see what we can do in the playoffs. Don’t let the satisfaction of just making it overtake what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Gazing at Model’s 2020 roster, the Blue Devils return a good corps of their squad. It is quite upperclassmen heavy with 31 in all, including 18 seniors. Last year, the Blue Devils graduated 10 seniors.

This year, Hunnicutt said he plans to continue with rising senior Sam Silver as the starting quarterback. Silver entered the coveted role midway through the 2019 season for Jabari Burge.

“He was a captain on last year’s team as a junior and that speaks volumes about that kid’s personality and leadership,” Hunnicutt said. “To me, he’s almost like a coach’s kid in the aspect that he understands and knows the schematics, the Xs and Os of the game. He has tremendous leadership quality by example and also verbal and those things are hard to come by. If somebody’s out of line, he’s not only going to hold that kid accountable, he’s going to hold the team accountable.”

Silver will be protected by an offensive line that saw zero departures from 2019. Hunnicutt said Silver will also play safety on defense.

“It was a constant work in progress so we’re hoping we’re figuring these things out,” Hunnicutt said. “We’re going to win and lose games in that line of scrimmage, and that’s on the defensive side and offensive side of the ball.”

Model’s backfield will look slightly different with the loss of A.J. Woods, but Hunnicutt said expect rising seniors Joe Wallace and Troy Arnold to carry the bulk of the running game.

“We’ve got to become efficient in that side of things and not rely as much on home-run opportunities,” Hunnicutt said. “On third-and-mediums, we got to be able to do both pass and be able to run it every now and then just to keep defenses off balance.”

Defensively, the Blue Devils graduated their front three defensemen, but retain the back end and outside linebackers. Hunnicutt said rising senior Luke Holtzendorf will look to fill in gaps left by A.J. Woods and Drew Tanner.

“Those shoes are not going to be replaced,” Hunnicutt said on Woods and Tanner. “Their ability to make plays sideline to sideline was unreal. When Coach (Davis) Russell calls in from Bremen and says ‘Listen, those two inside linebackers are the best we saw all season long,’ that means a lot. It’s a testament to those kids.”

Summer conditioning had been challenging for every team in Georgia. Hunnicutt said, for his squad, it’s important to not get burned out early on.

“Our kids right now are as hungry as I’ve seen and, from a head football coach, that’s what you want,” Hunnicutt said. “I don’t want to see the very best that I’m going to see out of Model High School in 2020 on game one. I’m hoping we’re getting ready to peak around that first region contest.”

Hunnicutt mentioned one game to definitely look out for is Model’s penultimate contest versus Pepperell, which could possibly determine the fate of Region 7-AA. It will also be senior night for the Blue Devils.

“I hope that our game with Pepperell ... there’s a change that might be for that region No. 1 (spot),” Hunnicutt said. “I think every year, if you try to attain that, and if you’re in a position to play for that, I think it’s a very meaningful and it’s something these kids can carry with them.”

“This game is not always about who wins and who loses,” Hunnicutt continued. “Is it meaningful? Absolutely, but that’s not all we’re trying to teach these kids.”

Model is scheduled to open its 2020 season against the Sonoraville Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 4, at Sonoraville High School.

