The Chattanooga Mocs athletics department recently announced that there will be no fans allowed at basketball games through the month of December. The original plan limited capacity, but with COVID-19 cases going up in Hamilton County and the surrounding area, a prudent course was needed.
The next step is finding ways for fans to be there even when they can’t. Solution? The fan cutout program is unveiled. It affords fans an opportunity to show their support for both Mocs basketball programs. Their photos are placed on a foamboard cutout and secured to a seat for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
“It is vitally important for us to stay connected with our fans,” UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton began. “This is a great way to do just that. Our external staff has worked tirelessly through this time, and I am excited with this idea.”
The cost is $50 for the campaign and can be purchased morning, noon or night via GoMocs.com. Fans can also go through the box office at (423) 266-MOCS (6627) during normal business hours Monday through Friday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Net proceeds from this initiative go directly into the Mocs Fly Together Fund.
The purchaser receives an email within two business days including details for submitting their photo for production. When completed, they’re placed in the arena beginning in sections 114 and 115 behind the benches. Every effort will be made to place fan cutouts in prime camera shots within two weeks of photo submission.
At the end of the season, these cutouts will be autographed by student-athletes and coaches and be available for pick up at the McKenzie Arena Gate 1 Box Office.