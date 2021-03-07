Every time these two teams meet, it seems to go down to the wire.
For the third year in a row, the Chattanooga Mocs gutted out a one-point win against The Citadel. This time the 18th-ranked Mocs needed a two-point conversion in overtime to take down the Bulldogs, 25-24, at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C. this past Saturday.
After allowing The Citadel to score 10 unanswered points in the second half to tie the game at 17 at the end of regulation, Chattanooga needed one more play in OT to get the win. Senior QB Drayton Arnold hit sophomore TE Jay Gibson on a shovel pass in the middle to convert the game-winning conversion.
The Mocs improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Southern Conference action with the win. The Bulldogs dropped to 0-6 on the year and 0-2 in league play. UTC and VMI are the only two 2-0 teams in the league following today’s action.
The game-winning play almost did not happen except for a pass interference call on fourth-and-10 from the 25 a few plays earlier. Senior wideout Reggie Henderson drew the flag in the endzone, keeping the overtime drive alive.
The Citadel had already scored on its first possession of OT, meaning the Mocs needed to get to the endzone to keep playing. After the flag, senior RB Tyrell Price put together runs of six and four yards to cross the goal line. The offensive line nearly moved the Bulldogs’ defense to the back on the endzone on the final play.
Chattanooga’s defense was tough all game, only allowing 230 yards of total offense. A pair of turnovers and two failures on fourth down in The Citadel territory kept the Bulldogs in the game.
Junior Ty Boeck led the Mocs with a game-high 11 tackles. Junior Devonnsha Maxwell added a career-high 10 stops and tied a career mark with two sacks. Sophomore Jay Person tied a career high with nine tackles, while senior Jerrell Lawson added eight. Senior Brandon Dowdell had two PBUs to lead the secondary.
After leading 17-7 at the half, the Mocs took the ball to start the third period. Chattanooga had fourth-and-one at The Citadel 32 on their opening possession but did not convert. They also had fourth-and-three at the Bulldogs’ 21 and could not get the first down on the ensuing possession. UTC’s next two possessions ended with a fumble and an interception to keep The Citadel in the game.
The first half was a much different story, with UTC looking sharp early. The Mocs opened their first possession with a big play on first down from their own 25. Arnold found Tyus over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run. It was the longest pass play for Arnold and the longest catch for Tyus, giving Chattanooga a quick 7-0 lead.
After forcing anther punt, UTC marched down the field to score again before the end of the opening period. Senior RB Tyrell Price capped off an 11-play, 82-yard drive with a six yard run. That score gave UTC a 14-0 lead with 54 seconds left in the first.
The Citadel answered with just over three minutes left in the half, but the Mocs were able to get one more score before the break. Facing a fourth-and-15 from The Citadel 33, Arnold found Kanore McKinnon for 18 yards over the middle to The Citadel 15. Freshman Skylar Wilson hit the field goal to give Chattanooga a 17-7 lead at the break.
Arnold finished 11-20 passing for 220 yards, a TD and an INT. Price led the running game with 66 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Tyus posted 88 yards and score on two catches.