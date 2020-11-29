University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling head coach Kyle Ruschell signed three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. All three future Mocs are state champions and all are set to join the program in the fall of 2021.
“I am excited about this group we have coming in,” said Ruschell. “They are all winners and have competed at a high level. I look forward to seeing the impact they will have on our program.”
This group includes Dayne Dalrymple (Memphis, Tenn.), Blake Boarman (Evansville, Ind.), and Hunter Noland (Dalton, Ga.).
Dalrymple won the 2020 Tennessee Division II state title at 120 pounds as a junior at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis. He finished with a 53-7 record last season. He was 52-6 as a sophomore and finished third at the state tournament.
“We are excited to add to Dayne to our Chattanooga Wrestling Family,” stated Ruschell. “He is one of the top seniors from the state of Tennessee. He is an exceptional worker and embodies our Chattanooga Wrestling Philosophy.”
“I am looking forward to adding to the Christian Brothers pipeline. They are a fantastic program and continue to produce guys that are prepared.”
Boarman went 39-3 as a junior on his way to a 138-pound state title at Mater Dei High School in Evansville, Ind. He also earned All-American honors at both the Flo Nationals and the UWW Cadet Nationals.
“Blake is a very talented wrestler from a big wrestling state,” added Ruschell. “Indiana only has one division, so this kid knows how to win. I am excited to add him to our lower weights and watch the competition in the room.”
Boarman was a state runner-up at 120 pounds as a sophomore and a UWW Cadet Nationals All-American in 2017. His overall prep record currently sits at 115-7, competing for head coach Greg Schaefer.
“Blake has a nice double leg and some high level re-attacks,” continued Ruschell. “He is coachable and constantly working to improve. His relentless pressure makes him a perfect fit for Chattanooga Wrestling!”
Noland comes from nearby Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., where he competed for head coach and former UTC All-American Michael Keefe. Noland is a two-time Georgia state champion with a 111-2 record over the last two seasons.
“Hunter is a local kid that has wrestled under UTC Alum Michael Keefe,” said Ruschell. “Coach Keefe has done an outstanding job instilling the Chattanooga Wrestling mentality in guys like Hunter.”
Noland was a two-year starter in football, but is only wrestling during his senior year. He was a state runner-up as a freshman before winning titles at 126 and 138, respectively.
“Hunter Noland has a ton of upside,” added Ruschell. “This is his first year wrestling all year round and it has made a national impact. His speed, strength, and athleticism are going to be fun to watch in a Chattanooga singlet. The sky is the limit for this kid.”