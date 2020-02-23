Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.