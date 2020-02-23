The Chattanooga Mocs finished off the Seminole Intercollegiate on Sunday with 305 at Golden Eagle Country Club. That gave the quintet an 894 total.
The Mocs ended up two shots behind 10th-place South Alabama. The squad was four better than Troy and 16 clear of North Alabama.
Will Porter led the way with a 74 in the final round. It was supported by A.J. Lintunen’s 75, along with Oliver Simonsen and Moritz Lammel at 77 and 79, respectively.
Lintunen earned a top 10 tying for ninth. He shot 1-over 217 for the 54 holes. Porter was next as three cards of 74 totaled 222. Simonsen finished with 229 followed by Matt Smith (231) and Lammel (234).
No. 17 Washington cruised to an easy win. The Huskies topped No. 24 ETSU by seven with Liberty another 11 strokes behind the Bucs. Florida State’s John Pak won medalist by five shots with an 11-under 205.
Next up is the Tiger Invitational March 8-10.
Chattanooga women place seventh in Georgia
The Chattanooga Mocs wound up seventh at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational. The Mocs shot 298 in the final round on Sunday for a 54-hole total of 909. That was six strokes behind the fifth-place duo of UNC-Wilmington and South Alabama, while out-distancing South Dakota State by 15 in eighth.
Senior Maddy McDanel had the Mocs’ best round of the tourney with an even-par 72. Dorota Zalewska added 74, just ahead of Kirsty Beckwith’s 75. Rheagan Hall and Esme Hamilton each shot 77.
Zalewska led the way for the weekend tying for 24th at 226. Hamilton was next with 228 with McDanel coming in at 230. Hall and Beckwith both totaled 234.
“We aren’t exactly over the moon about our performance,” Coach Colette Murray shared. “We were able to take a lot of positives from it and know what we need to do the weeks leading up to the next one. We brushed the cobwebs off and will be excited to get back out there in a few weeks.”
Auburn was the runaway winner ending up with 856. That was 26 clear of runner-up host Mercer. The Tigers’ Megan Schofill claimed medalist honors with 7-under 209.
The Mocs are back to the tee March 9-10 at the UNF Collegiate in Jacksonville, Florida