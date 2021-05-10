In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium.
Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week’s SoCon Championship as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Western Carolina on Thursday, May 13, at 3 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C. Samford falls to 18-27 overall, 7-11 in the league and has been eliminated from postseason contention.
Due to COVID schedule adjustments, the 2021 edition of the SoCon Tournament was reduced to the top four teams in the final regular season standings with the top seed earning hosting duties.
UNCG captured the regular season title behind a 14-4 record and will host. Mercer finished 8-9 and earned the No. 4 seed behind a tie-breaking edge over Furman.