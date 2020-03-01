Making its debut as an official NCAA Division I program, the Chattanooga Mocs’ beach volleyball program impressed on its opening weekend, despite dropping three matches in the Bears Beach Bash located in Macon, Ga.
Chattanooga fell 5-0 to UNC-Wilmington and Palm Beach Atlantic before dropping a 4-1 decision to tournament-host Mercer on a very windy day on the sand. Makenzie Jordan and Maia Rackel picked up the program’s first ever dual victory against Mercer.
Chattanooga will return to the sand to kick off Ohio Valley Conference play at Jacksonville State on March 20 with two matches beginning at 5 p.m. in Anniston, Ala.