New Chattanooga men’s basketball coach Dan Earl has been busy adding pieces to the Mocs’ roster and has gotten four new transfers for the Blue-and-Gold.
The first is recent USC-Upstate graduate Dalvin White, who will designate as a graduate student and be immediately eligible for the 2022-23 season.
“Dalvin brings a wealth of college experience having played in over 100 games. He has a great feel, will make his teammates better and is a very good 3-point shooter,” Earl said.
During the 2021-22 season, the 5-10 guard from Norcross (Ga.) High School played in 31 games while making 23 starts, averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game and shooting 41.1 percent from the floor. He posted 12 double-digit scoring games including a career-high 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting against Winthrop on Jan. 26.
He led the team in assists (121), was second in free throw percentage (.860) and sat third in minutes per game (25.8) for the Spartans last season. White committed the fewest turnovers (46) of anyone who averaged more than 22 minutes per game, ranking 20th in NCAA Division I in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.63).
He appeared in 115 career games and averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 assists, 1.9 rebounds per contest.
Guard/forward Demetrius Davis will be coming to Chattanooga from Lawson State Community College in Alabama. A junior, he will have two years of remaining eligibility and will be immediately eligible for next season.
“We are thrilled to have Demetrius joining our Chattanooga team. He is a long, athletic, and skilled basketball player that will bring an all-around game to the Mocs program,” said head coach Earl.
A 6-9 athlete who played at McEachern High in Powder Springs (Ga.), Davis ranked second on the team in both points per game (13.0) and rebounding (5.8) at Lawson State during the 2021-22 season, helping the squad to a 16-12 finish. Davis averaged 22.9 minutes per game in 27 contests and shot 49.8 percent on nearly 10 attempts per game.
Of the 27 games played in last season, Davis posted double-digit scoring efforts 18 times with a season-high 33 against Wallace State CC on Feb. 2.
Davis finished the 2021-22 season with three double-doubles and saw 21 games with four or more rebounds.
Khristion Courseault comes to the Scenic City from Houston Baptist University and will eligible for the 2022-23 season with two seasons’ remaining.
“As an experienced guard that has competed at the Division I level, we are very excited to add Khristion to our Mocs program,” Earl stated. “He is fast with the ball, has size for the guard position and has a knack for being able to score. He is also a very good on ball defender with the ability to get deflections and steals on the defensive end.”
A 6-2 guard from Los Angeles, he was one of three Huskies to appear in all 29 games last season while making eight starts and averaging 23.6 minutes per contest. He finished third on the team at 9.5 points per game and also chipped in with 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, ending the year shooting 37.3 percent from the field.
Courseault posted 13 double-digit scoring performances during the 2021-22 campaign including six straight to end the year. In a wild 149-144 overtime win over McNeese State on March 5, he scored a career-high 30 points in addition to posting six rebounds and seven assists.
Before transferring to HBU, he signed with Nevada and spent two seasons with the Wolfpack, redshirting in 2019-20 averaging 3.3 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2020-21. He played his freshman season at Pasadena City College (Cal.) in 2018-19.
The newest signee is Apopka, Florida forward Sam Alexis. He will be listed as a true freshman for the upcoming season and will carry four years of eligibility.
“He rebounds, runs the floor, and has recently added a consistent shot from the perimeter to his game,” Earl stated. “Coupled with his ability to run the floor, and by his recently added consistent shot from the perimeter, we look forward to Sam being an integral part of the Mocs program.”
Alexis was named to the All-Metro Conference First Team and the All-Central Florida Second Team following the 2021-22 season in which he averaged 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 6-9 athletic forward shot an efficient 66.8 percent from the floor and posted 11 double-doubles for Apopka last season.He posted career highs in points (26), rebounds (15) and blocks (4) on three separate occasions last year. A Florida Class 8A All-State nominee, he helped Apopka to a 19-9 overall record in his senior season.