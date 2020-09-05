The Oakwood Christian SCAA team split a conference tri-match at home last Monday night, defeating Mountain View Christian in four sets, but falling in a tough five-setter to Shenandoah Baptist.
Against Mountain View, the Lady Eagles dropped the first set, 25-14, but rallied for three straight wins, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19. Cadyn Cahill paced the offense with 17 kills and seven aces, while Caroline Tindell had seven kills and a solo block. Natalie Overton served up six aces, added 19 digs and had a pair of kills.
Aby Whitlock collected 13 digs to go with four aces and a kill. Callie Vona had three aces and a kill and Sarah Deakins two aces and three kills in the win.
Later in the evening, Shenandoah won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-14, only to see OCA bounce back for a 27-25 victory, followed by a 25-16 win. However, the visitors would win the fifth-set tiebreaker, 15-12, to claim the match.
Cahill had another big match with 19 kills and two aces. Tindell picked up six kills, two aces and a block. Overton recorded 17 digs to go with two aces and two kills, while Whitlock (4 aces), Vona (3 aces) and Deakins (1 ace, 1 kill) rounded out the stats for the Lady Eagles.
The SCAA team traveled to LaFayette one night later to take on Murray County and the state-ranked Lady Ramblers. The Lady Eagles lost a three-set match to Murray County as the Lady Indians claimed the 25-19, 20-25, 15-6 win. LaFayette later beat OCA, 25-15 and 25-8, dropping the Lady Eagles to 6-7 on the year.
Individual statistics from those matches were not reported as of press time.
Oakwood’s GAPPS team took down another GHSA team last Tuesday as they beat Murray County, 23-25, 25-15 and 15-12, before losing to powerhouse LaFayette, 25-17 and 25-12, in a tri-match in south Walker County.
Lily Green led the offense with 17 kills to go with eight digs, six blocks and an ace on the evening. McKenley Baggett had 11 digs, six kills and one ace. Anslee Tucker recorded 16 digs, an assist, an ace and a kill, while Olivia Guest had 10 digs, an assist, an ace and a kill.
Mana Gilchrist collected 13 digs, eight kills, two blocks and one ace. Avery Green dished out 28 assists, had 13 digs and added one kill, one ace and one block, while four digs by Elliana Hammond and two by Raleigh Suits rounded out the night’s stats.
Then on Friday, the Lady Eagles made the drive to Cherokee County to take on Lyndon Academy in another GAPPS Region 1 match and coasted to a three-set victory, 25-7, 25-12 and 25-11. OCA is now 7-7 overall and 2-0 in region play to begin the new week.
Individual statistics against Lyndon were not reported as of press time.