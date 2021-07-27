Kim Mitchell has been promoted to vice president of North Georgia National Bank.
Mitchell began her banking career in 1987 at Calhoun First National Bank as a Teller. In her 34 years of banking, Kim has served in the GL Department, Teller Line, Operations Department, and now serves as System Administrator and BSA Officer.
A graduate of Red Bud High School, Mitchell is also a graduate of the 2015 Calhoun/Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program.
“Kim is a valuable asset at NGNB and over the past two decades, she has shown immense dedication," CFO Brandon Adams said. "She works tirelessly behind the scenes in the vital roles of Information Security and BSA in order to keep the bank running smoothly.”
Mitchell and her husband Mark, will celebrate 33 years of marriage this year. Over the years they have welcomed two sons, David and Zach, and three grandchildren. David and his wife, Allison, have a 2-year-old daughter, Molly. Zach and his wife, Andrea, have two children, Ace, 4, and Emma, 8. Kim and her husband attend Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
“I was born and raised in Gordon County and I have a deep, personal relationship with this area," Mitchell said. "I love that NGNB is the only locally-owned bank that is headquartered here in Calhoun. Banking has become very impersonal, and I am proud to be part of a community bank that caters to the individual needs of our customers.”