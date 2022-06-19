The 2022 Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen were recently selected out of 90 candidates at Columbus' RiverCenter for Performing Arts.
2022 Miss Georgia
Miss Capital City’s Kelsey Hollis has earned the job of serving as Miss Georgia 2022. The job comes with a $20,000 scholarship, $5,000 more than last year.
On the first night of competition, Hollis won the Betty Cantrell Preliminary On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch which includes a $300 Scholarship. On the third night of preliminaries, Hollis won the Talent competition for her contemporary vocal performance and a $500 scholarship sponsored by the George and Vickie Corrodino Fund. She also received additional awards and scholarships. Her social impact initiative is “Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change.”
Hollis commented, “I’m so honored to be the new Miss Georgia. I started this journey when I was 13 years old, and I actually competed for a whole year and didn’t win a title. So, being able to represent our state as a Miss, especially after being able to represent it as Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen in 2016, is not only an honor but a blessing.” This is only the second time in Miss Georgia history that a Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen has gone on to become Miss Georgia.
Now that she has locked down the job of Miss Georgia, Hollis will begin preparations to compete for the job of Miss America, which will take place at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut. Dates have yet to be set. The 22-year-old, a resident of Warner Robins, attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
The candidates who complete the Top Five finalists are:
1st Runner-up and the winner of a $6,000 Scholarship: Miss Macon Tara Schiphof of Winston-Salem, NC
2nd Runner-up and the winner of a $3,000 Scholarship: Miss Gwinnett County A’Leah Burrell of Tyrone (Fayette County)
3rd Runner-up and the winner of a $2,000 Scholarship: Miss Cobb County Carley Vogel of Kennesaw (Cobb County)
4th Runner-up and the winner of a $1,000 Scholarship: Miss Rome Taylor Burrell of Tyrone (Fayette County)
The evening started with the Top 15, which each received a $500 scholarship. The candidates 6 through 15 are (in no order):
Miss Northwest Georgia Ansleigh Williams of Athens (Clarke County)
Miss West Georgia Kaleigh Griswell of Ellerslie (Harris County)
Miss Empire of the South Elaine Metcalf of Watkinsville (Oconee County)
Miss International City Jilian Hanna of Leesburg (Lee County)
Miss Carroll County Lexi Atkins of Bremen (Haralson County)
Miss Middle West Georgia Jessica Roberts of Columbus (Muscogee County)
Miss Presidential Pathways Kelty Zavitz of Orlando, Fl.
Miss Southwest Georgia Zaria Davis of Albany (Dougherty County)
Miss University of Georgia Audrey Kittila of Milton (Fulton County)
Miss Georgia Southern University Allie Griffis of Eastman (Dodge County)
2022 Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen
Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 and winner of a $5,000 Scholarship was Miss Gwinnett County’s Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang of Johns Creek (Fulton County).
Zhang, a student at Chattahoochee High School, showcased her skill of Ballet en Pointe. Her social impact initiative is #StepOutStepUp. Additionally, Zhang earned a $100 scholarship for Evening Wear/On-Stage on the first night of preliminary competition as well as a number of additional awards and scholarships.
Rounding out the Top 5 are:
- 1st Runner-up and the winner of a $2,000 Scholarship: Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen Charlie Key of LaGrange (Troup County)
- 2nd Runner-up and the winner of a $1,000 Scholarship: Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Anna Kate Robinson of Wrightsville (Johnson County)
- 3rd Runner-up and the winner of a $750 Scholarship: Miss Cobb’s Outstanding Teen Morgan Kennedy of Dallas (Paulding County)
- 4th Runner-up and the winner of a $500 Scholarship: Miss Presidential Pathways’ Outstanding Teen Charlye Allen of Blakely (Early County)
The candidates 6 through 15 are (in no order) each received a $250 scholarship:
- Miss Albany’s Outstanding Teen Mosby Hill of Albany (Doughtery County)
- Miss Greater Columbus’ Outstanding Teen Riley Wolfe Rach of Columbus (Muscogee County)
- Miss Empire of the South’s Outstanding Teen Macy Taylor of Thomasville (Thomas County)
- Miss International City’s Outstanding Teen Addie Freeman of Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County)
- Miss Heart of Covington’s Outstanding Teen MaKayla Briscoe of Good Hope (Walton County)
- Miss Historic Gwinnett’s Outstanding Teen Melanie Zhang of Roswell (Fulton County)
- Miss Warner Robins’ Outstanding Teen Molly Brown of Kathleen (Houston County)
- Miss Georgia Coast’s Outstanding Teen Mary Margaret McNeil of St. Mary’s (Camden County)
- Miss Columbus’ Outstanding Teen Trinity Bledsoe of Columbus (Muscogee County)
- Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Mary-Margaret Waddell of Americus (Sumter County)
With the completion of the 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, more than $70,000 in scholarship funds were awarded to 90 candidates from across Georgia.
“Tomorrow, we will begin to prepare our new Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen to compete at their individual national competitions and support them in every way. In record-setting fashion, we’ve already signed the contract to return to the RiverCenter in 2023 for the 78th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition,” shared Trina Pruitt, CEO/Executive Director of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization. “With teamwork we managed to execute a great event. We thank each and every person that contributed to this year’s success and look forward to seeing everyone next year in Columbus.”
The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is a non-profit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally.
The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization is headquartered in LaGrange For more information and to consider becoming a sponsor or donor, please visit missgeorgia.net.