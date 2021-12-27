While the current Miss Georgia, Karson Pennington, is competing for the top job of Miss America, the Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization is working hard on finding the next great candidate by officially setting the dates for the 2022 event for June 15-18.
MGSO CEO and Executive Director Trina Pruitt shared, “While the Board is all here in Connecticut supporting Karson, we are pleased to announce that we have signed the contract to return to the Bill Heard Theatre at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, for the 2022 Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition. Mark your calendars for June 15-18 and be on the lookout for tickets to go on sale. We hope everyone will join us.”
“We are here in force supporting our wonderful Miss Georgia. We know that Karson is the epitome of the perfect Miss America, especially to mark the 100th anniversary of the program,” Pruitt shared. “And we are thrilled that she won a $2,000 scholarship last night as the first runner up for the Equity and Justice Scholarship.” This scholarship is awarded by the Miss America Organization based on a candidate’s degree program or social impact initiative. Pennington’s platform is “ROAR: Reach Out and Read,” which is focused on improving literacy in Georgia by providing books to pediatricians’ offices and encouraging families to read to their children on a regular basis.
“On Friday, my job shifts to finding our next Miss Georgia and preparing for the 77th competition in Columbus. What a great institution and what a great city in which to continue this tradition. Our sincere appreciation is extended to Mayor Skip Henderson and all past mayors with whom we have worked, as well as to other government, community, and business leaders whose support has been immeasurable and incessant.” Upon hearing of the contract signing, Mayor Henderson phoned Pruitt to share that he was pleased to hear the dates had been set and that the longstanding partnership between Columbus, Ga., and the Miss Georgia organization continues.
Sponsors include businesses such as Kia AutoSport Columbus, Lasting Impressions Formal Wear, Aflac, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Columbus State University, and many others as well as community members that have contributed thousands of dollars in scholarships and sponsorships. For more information
Pruitt shared, “This support has been a source of light to assist us with illuminating the ideals of our organization. In their giving, these supporters truly have embodied our four points of the Miss America crown…success, scholarship, service, and style.”
To become a sponsor or to contribute a tax-exempt donation to the Four Point Scholarship Fund. contact the Miss Georgia office, 706-594-7418 or missgacompetition@gmail.com.
To watch Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia 2021, participate in the final night of competition at the Miss America 2022 competition, tune in tonight to NBC’s Peacock at 8 p.m.
As available, updated information will be shared via missgeorgia.net.