An industrial zoning request for a planned large warehouse facility on Miller Ferry Road has been withdrawn by the applicant.
With a hearing before the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission set for Monday, Oct. 17, local attorney Terry Brumlow on behalf of developer THOR NW Georgia LLC announced in a letter to county officials on Friday that the request would be withdrawn.
Members of the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission were originally scheduled to hear a proposed large industrial facility plan on Sept. 12, but the matter was tabled at the request of the applicant as a standing room only crowd showed up at the County Judicial Building assembly room, spilling into the lobby.
To begin the September meeting, however, the applicants requested to table the matter until the body’s next meeting so more information could be gathered and a for the completion of a Development of Regional Impact study. That meeting was then rescheduled from Monday, Oct. 10 to account for local school system fall break schedules, and was finally set for the GEM Theatre to allow for more community involvement -- that, however, was before Friday's application withdrawal.
The planned development
A joint request from Curtis Development Group LLC, owner King Curtis LLC, and developer Thor NW Georgia LLC had been filed Aug. 15, to rezone 111.97 acres located on Miller Ferry Road at Shaw Road in Adairsville (Gordon County) from A-1 agricultural to I-1 light industrial.
Miller Ferry Technology Center — a massive complex with 1.56 million square feet under roof and a project cost of $160 million — was proposed for the area just west of Highway 41 south of the new South Calhoun Bypass, according to a recent development of regional impact application.
Nearby residents immediately expressed concerns about the noise, traffic and affect on property values such a development would bring to the area, while developers said they saw value in the parcel’s proximity to both highways and rail access.