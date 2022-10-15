An industrial zoning request for a planned large warehouse facility on Miller Ferry Road has been withdrawn by the applicant. 

With a hearing before the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission set for Monday, Oct. 17, local attorney Terry Brumlow on behalf of developer THOR NW Georgia LLC announced in a letter to county officials on Friday that the request would be withdrawn. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In