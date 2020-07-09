Chickamauga's national military park provides enjoyment and offers inclusive interpretation of history.
"Our interpretive rangers for many years have been doing an excellent job providing multiple perspectives," including slaves, ex-slaves, women and others, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Superintendent Brad Bennett said.
More than 1,000 monuments, historical markers and interpretive tablets dot the park's landscape where Confederate and Union soldiers fought, were injured and died, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Superintendent Brad Bennett said.
to mark troop movements, to commemorate sites of daring and courageous acts and to explain how the sacrifices made in that four-year conflict preserved the union and ended slavery.
Re-enactors and descendants of those who fought here visit the area, including Vice President Dick Cheney who attended the 145th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga and whose great-grandfather fought in the battle as part of the 21st Ohio Volunteer Infantry.
; the nation established its first national military park, the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, here in 1890
"The purpose of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Study Group is to create a forum to bring students of the American Civil War together to study and explore those events in the fall of 1863 that led ultimately to the creation of the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, as well as explore other nearby Civil War-related sites," according to its mission statement.
Federal protections
President Trump issued an executive order June 26 to protect historic, federal monuments and statues.
The Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Activity order directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) within its statutory authority, to provide personnel to assist with the protection of federal monuments, memorials, statues or property.
The DHS Protecting American Communities Task Force (PACT) will coordinate departmental law enforcement agency assets to protect national historic monuments, memorials, statues and federal facilities.
“DHS is answering the President’s call to use our law enforcement personnel across the country to protect our historic landmarks,” said Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. “We won’t stand idly by while violent anarchists and rioters seek not only to vandalize and destroy the symbols of our nation, but to disrupt law and order and sow chaos in our communities.”
PACT will assess potential civil unrest or destruction and will allocate resources to protect people and property. DHS’s Office of Operations Coordination will also partner closely with the Interior and Justice departments to share information and intelligence.