The Rossville Middle School volleyball teams began their season last Monday with non-league games at Christian Heritage in Dalton.
In the varsity match, the hosts scored a 25-12, 25-12 victory. Stella Stephens had four digs and an ace for the Lady Bulldogs. Haylee Cross recorded two digs and an ace. Piper Newbille finished with one kill and one dig, while Callie Hayes added an assist.
Rossville was defeated in the JV match by a scores of 25-8 and 25-13. Cameron Roe led the Lady Bulldogs’ offense with three aces, followed by McKenzey Moore and Naomi Dawson with two apiece. Bailey Mincy added one dig.
Potential future Ridgeland teammates faced off at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday as the host Lady Eagles pulled out a three-set victory over Rossville in the night’s varsity match.
CVMS (1-0) took the first set, 25-23, only to see Rossville (0-2) fight back to take the second set, 25-23. The Lady Eagles would win in the third-set tiebreaker, 15-11.
Lady Eagles’ head coach Jennifer Hobbs credited the serving of Allie Young, Isabell Boyko, Abigail Knight, Deborah Gutierrez and Kylie Thurman as a factor in the victory. Young had three aces and a pair of kills, while Gutierrez and Knight had two kills each. Georgia Mae Anderson added one tip.
For Rossville, Newbille had a solid night with six aces, four kills, two digs and two assists. Cross served up five aces to go with two assists and a dig and Stephens added five kills, four digs and a pair of aces.
Rounding out the stat sheet was Hayes with two aces and a dig, and Ana Anguiano and Chazlen Skinner with one dig apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the win in the day’s JV match to move to 1-1 on the year. Rossville took both sets by scores of 26-24.
Dawson had 10 big aces and a kill for the Blue-and-White, followed by Roe with five aces and a dig. Lianha North picked up two aces and Moore added one. Mincy had one kill and Marlee Jakupovic chipped in with one dig.
Natalie Johnson and Tatum Meyers were named as standouts in the match for CVMS.
LaFayette defeats Summerville
The Lady Ramblers varsity team picked up a 25-12, 25-12 home victory over Summerville last Tuesday.
Shelby Hudson had four aces for LaFayette, while Rhiannon Ramirez, Gracie Headrick, Mya Woodard and Sydney Hess all had three aces.
In the JV match, the Lady Ramblers scored a 26-24, 24-26, 15-11 win. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Saddle Ridge drops season-opener
The Lady Mustangs opened the 2020 season last Tuesday, falling to Cleveland (Tenn.) Middle School, 25-10 and 25-5.
Mary Alice Ertz had two kills and four digs in the loss. Lanie Hamilton recorded five digs. Caydence Tinklepaugh and Cheyenne Swanson each added two digs and one assist, while M.K. Thurman had one ace.
The Saddle Ridge JV team got a measure of revenge with a 25-13, 25-12 victory behind 10 aces from Jasmin Felipe and three aces from L.C. Mullaly. Addison McNabb finished with four kills and an ace. Kennedy McNabb picked up two aces and a kill, while Della Harris added one kill and one assist.
The Lady Mustang played at home again on Thursday and dropped two matches to Summerville and Gordon Lee.
Summerville handed the Navy-and-Red a 25-12, 18-25, 25-19 defeat.
Ertz had five aces, eight digs and a kill for Saddle Ridge. Hamilton recorded 11 digs and an ace. Tinklepaugh picked up three aces, eight digs and one kill. Swanson had two assists and a dig, while Lydia Haggard added 10 digs and an ace.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Macee Casteel (2 aces), Olivia White (3 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig), Kennedy McNabb (1 dig, 1 kill) and Addison McNabb (4 digs, 2 kills).
The final match of the night saw the Lady Trojans pick up a 26-24, 25-16 victory. Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not available as of press time.
Ertz had eight aces and six digs for the Lady Mustangs in the loss. Hamilton added six digs. Tinklepaugh had eight digs and a kill, while Haggard recorded five digs, three kills and a pair of ace. Addison McNabb also added four digs and a kill.
Other contributors included Castell (1 kill), Swanson (1 assist), White (1 dig, 1 kill) and Kennedy McNabb (1 dig).