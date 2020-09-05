The Rossville Lady Bulldogs’ varsity team broke through last Tuesday with their first win of the season, besting Dade, 25-13, 25-17, in Rossville.
Piper Newbille was a force on the serving line with 12 aces. She also added two assists and one kill. Callie Hayes added three aces, as did Maya Bible, who also had a kill and a dig.
Haylee Cross picked up two kills, two assists and an ace. Sarah Ellis had a pair of kills. Olivia Middlebrooks finished with two aces and one kill, while Stella Stephens recorded one ace, one kill, one dig and one assist in the victory.
Dade would take the JV match in a three-set thriller. Rossville won the opener, 25-6, but the Lady Wolverines rallied for a 25-18 win in the second set before a 16-14 victory in the third-set tiebreaker.
McKenzey Moore paced the Lady Bulldogs with nine aces and two kills. Wilma Wilson had four aces. Brylee Graham and Cameron Roe had two aces each, while Roe added two kills. Emmalee Putnam and Liahna North each had a pair of kills. Bailey Mincy added one kill, while Marlle Jakupovic and Naomi Dawson had one ace each.
Saddle Ridge earns road sweep
The Lady Mustangs claimed a varsity win at Chattanooga Valley last Tuesday, 25-13 and 25-16, while the JV squad posted a 25-18, 25-15 win over the Lady Eagles.
Caydence Tinklepaugh had seven aces in the win, while adding three digs, an assist and a kill. Lydia Haggard had six aces and one dig. Macee Casteel finished with six kills and a dig. M.K. Thurman recorded four assists and Mary Alice Ertz had three digs and one kill.
Kennedy McNabb had five digs, two kills and an ace and Lanie Hamilton added five digs, one ace and a kill. Cheyenne Swanson picked up two assists, two digs and a kill. Addison McNabb had two digs and one kill. Brynna Frederickson finished with two digs and one ace and Olivia White added one dig and one kill.
Allie Young had six digs and three aces for CVMS, while Georgia Mae Anderson had three tips.
In the JV match, Jasmin Felipe had eight aces, five digs, two assists and two kills for the Navy-and-Red. Anabelle Penland added 11 digs, four aces and one kill. L.C. Mullaly finished with three assists, two aces, a dig and a kill. Della Harris had four kills, two assists and two digs and Campbell Crutcher collected two aces, a dig and a kill.
Other contributors included Grace Gamel (two kills, one assist), Gracie Pierce (two kills, one dig) and Alexa Cannon (one ace, one dig, one kill).
CVMS head coach Jennifer Hobbs named Natalie Johnson and Bryleigh Tate as standouts.
Gordon Lee gets past Ringgold
The Lady Trojans continued their winning ways with a 25-20, 25-17 victory over the Lady Tigers in a match in Chickamauga last Tuesday.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not available as of press time.
Standouts for Ringgold included Maddox Hollingsworth, who had seven assists, three aces and four hits. Kayleigh Carpenter picked up nine assists, seven hits and two aces and Faith Kiesling had 15 assists, four hits and an ace. Brooke Baldwin and Emma Varnell both added one ace.
JV match information was not available.
Heritage rolls on the road
The Lady Generals controlled the action all night and posted a 25-10, 25-7 victory at Trion in an NGAC contest last Tuesday.
Georgia Taylor and Lexi Berry had five aces each with Berry adding three kills. Ava Davey had three kills and two aces, while Lauren Yarbrough had one kill to go with three aces.
In the JV match, Heritage scored a 25-16, 25-4 win behind nine aces from Areanna Williams, six aces from Madison Sertel and three aces by Adalyn Kissner.
Ringgold rebounds to beat Trion
The Lady Tigers’ varsity squad powered past the Lady Bulldogs this past Thursday, 25-2 and 25-10, in a match played at Ringgold.
Carpenter served up 10 aces to go with four hits and two assists. Kaylee Hampton had seven aces and two assists, while Noel Fries added five aces, five assists and three hits. Other top contributors were Baldwin with four aces, one hit and one assist, Keisling with three aces and eight assists and Kinsey Miller and Jacey Woodard with two aces each.
Ringgold also won the JV match by scores of 25-8 and 25-23. Brylee Gann had five aces, followed by Natalie Crane and Karis Neff with three apiece. Lyla Watson and Morgan Dinkins each finished with two.
Heritage wins at home
The Lady Generals defeated county rival Lakeview this past Thursday, 25-12 and 25-17, behind seven aces, three kills, a block and a dig by Berry. Davey recorded five kills and three aces. Joanna Joa had two kills, as did Taylor, who also added two digs and an ace. Yarbrough chipped in with two digs and one ace.
Jessy Blevins had four service points for the Lady Warriors, while Mercedes Thompson added four blocks.
In the JV match, Lakeview won the opening set, 25-22, but Heritage would rally for a 25-20 win in the second set before earning a 15-11 victory in the third set.
Sertel and Williams each had four aces for the Lady Generals, while Williams also collected three kills. Kissner had three aces and two kills. Addyson Morrison had two aces and two digs. Adalie Phillips finished with two aces and one dig, whle Janey McCoy served up a pair of aces.
Individual statistics for Lakeview’s JV were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee upends Saddle Ridge
The Lady Trojans closed out last week with road wins in Rock Spring, 25-16, 25-13 on the varsity side and 25-21, 25-14 in the JV match.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee’s teams were not available as of press time.
Casteel had three kills for Saddle Ridge. Swanson collected 10 assists and two digs. Kennedy McNabb finished with three aces, three digs and two assists, while Tinklepaugh had four assists and three digs.
Addison McNabb had four digs and two kills. Ertz recorded three digs, two aces and a kill. Emma Hixson picked up three digs. Hamilton had three digs and an ace, while Haggard added an ace and a dig.
Penland had 14 assists, five kills and an assist for the Lady Mustangs’ JV team. Felipe collected four kills, four assists, three digs and an ace. Crutcher added three kills, three digs and one ace, while Libby-Kate Parnell picked up three digs.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Mullaly (two aces, two assists, two digs), Gamel (two digs, one kill), Cannon (two digs), Harris (one kill) and Gracie (one dig).