The first North Georgia Athletic Conference track meet of the season was held on a windy afternoon last Tuesday at LFO High School.
Gordon Lee won the girls’ and the boys’ meets.
The Lady Trojans finished with 72.5 points with Chattanooga Valley (57) just edging out Lakeview (55) for the runner-up spot. Ringgold (49) was fourth and LaFayette (16.5) was fifth.
Gordon Lee won just two events on the day. Laney Wilson set a new personal best in the discus (82-10) and the Lady Trojans’ 4x400 team crossed the line first (5:20).
Chattanooga Valley took first in four events, three by Jamiah Lewis, who swept the 100 (14.10) and the 200 (29.91) after setting a new personal best in the shot put (30-11). The Lady Eagles also took first place in the 4x100 (56.54).
The third-place Lady Warriors saw Piper Brown take first place in the 400 (1:12.04) and in the high jump (4-8), while Aubrey Medrano was first in the 100 hurdles (18.52) and in the long jump (12-3.25).
The other two victories were turned in by Lilian Harthorn of Ringgold, who won the 800 (3:06) and the 1600 (6:39).
Gordon Lee’s boys finished with 73 points to finish comfortably clear of Chattanooga Valley and Lakeview, who tied for second at 52. LaFayette (49) was fourth and Ringgold (24) was fifth.
Six different events were claimed by the Trojans.
Noah Garrison was first in the 400 (1:04.16), Sawyer Brown claimed the 800 (2:37) and the high jump (5-2), Cannon Voiles was the 1600 champion (5:51), Griffin Moore was first in the discus (99-5), and the Trojans also won the 4x400 relay (4:31).
Chattanooga Valley got victories from Keilan Smith in the 100 hurdles (18.41), Kasey Buckner in the long jump (15-0.75), and Antonio Jackson in the shot put (39-1).
The other three event victories were turned in by the Ramblers. Two of those came on the legs of Joseph Brown, who tore up the track in winning the 100 (12.68) and the 200 (25.91). LaFayette also took first place in the 4x100 relay (53.18).
LAKEVIEW BOYS, HERITAGE GIRLS WIN AT GORDON LEE
A very late night on the track was still a successful one for the Lakeview boys and the Heritage girls as they claimed victories in a five-team meet at Gordon Lee on Thursday.
The Warriors scored 104.5 points to win a very close meet against runner-up Gordon Lee (103) and Heritage (95). Chattanooga Valley (66.5) finished fourth, while Saddle Ridge competed but failed to score.
Lakeview took the top spot after winning just two events. Marcus Turner was first in the 100 hurdles (16.72), while the Warriors’ ‘A’ relay team crossed the line first in the 4x100 (51.66). Their names were not available as of press time.
The second-place Trojans got two wins from Garrison, who took the 100 (12.52) and the 400 (1:03.16). Brown claimed the 800 (2:31), Voiles won the 1600 (5:40), and the Trojans’ 4X400 ‘A’ team also scored a win (4:31).
The Generals took first in three events, all on the strength of Brayden Slaughter, who captured wins in the discus (132-6), the shot put (37-5.5) and the 200 (27.31).
The other two victories went to the Eagles. T.J. Foster won the high jump (5-0) and Jamarcus Lewis took first in the long jump (15-6).
The Heritage girls scored 152 points to pull away from the field. Gordon Lee (79) held off Lakeview (66) and Chattanooga Valley (66) for the runner-up spot, while Saddle Ridge (3) rounded out the field.
The Lady Generals’ night included victories by Piper Collins in the 800 (2:52) and in the 1600 (6:25). Addi Dills took first-place points in the long jump (13-5.5), while the 4x400 relay team of Kendall Davis, Lauren Holmes, Karly Schuber and Helen Riddell won the event (5:14).
Gordon Lee got first place in the discus as Wilson had another impressive throw of 86-0.
Brown scored wins in both the high jump (4-6) and the 400 (1:12.71) for Lakeview, while Medrano also took first place in the 100 hurdles for the Lady Warriors (18.40).
The Lady Eagles of CVMS took first in the other four events. Lewis doubled up in the shot put (28-0.5) and the 200 (29.56), Janiece Randolph raced to a win in the 100 (13.50), while the 4x100 relay team crossed the line in 56.31. Their names were unavailable as of press time.