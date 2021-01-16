The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles saw visiting Saddle Ridge pull to within two points of the lead late in the fourth quarter last Monday night. However, the Maroon-and-White would hit its free throws down the stretch to claim a 33-27 win.
JaMiah Lewis connected on 5 of 6 from the charity stripe in the fourth to help give CVMS the win in the make-up game. Lewis finished with 14 points and seven steals, while Mylee Howard added nine points and eight assists.
Emma Fowler added four points, while Georgia Mae Anderson, Desiree Powell and Bralie Blevins all scored two. Powell also helped out on the glass with eight rebounds.
Avery Jenkins had 13 points for the Lady Mustangs, including a 6 of 10 performance at the free throw line. Raven Yancy had eight points, while Alivia Hughes scored four points and grabbed seven boards.
Macee Casteel had two points and five rebounds, while Olivia Acuff was a defensive standout, according to head coach Daniel Scoggins.
LaFayette boys 68, Dade 39
The Ramblers got 19 points from Isaiah McKenzie and 16 from Khalas Finley in a rout last Tuesday.
Asaiah Morton finished with eight points and Kole Worley picked up seven, while the rest of scoring included five from Caden Carpenter, four each from Julian Lees and Tucker Crowe, three from Shi’Ray Walker and two from Bryce Careathers.
Heritage boys 38, Gordon Lee 23
Kaleb Gallman scored 15 points and Caiden Bauldwin had 11 for the Generals, who used a 17-3 advantage in the third quarter to pull away for a win last Tuesday. Cooper Bell had five points, followed by Cayden Lowrey with four and Will Riddell with three.
Troy Phillips had 10 points and three rebounds for the Trojans. Parker Scott added five points. Layne Parrish and Jackson Scali each had three points and Sam Sartin ended the night with two. Parrish also had a team-high five boards.
Heritage girls 47, Gordon Lee 20
The first game from last Tuesday saw the Lady Generals get 17 points from Bree Wilson and 10 from Macie Collins in the victory. Reese Abercrombie finished with eight points, while four apiece from Natalie Vaughn and Faith Alsobrooks and two each from Addi Dills and Brooke Wilson rounded out the scoring.
E.G. Hixon had five points for the Lady Trojans, followed by four each from Tenslee Wilson and Macartney Angel and three from Abby Logan.
Chattanooga Valley girls 43, Rossville 13
The Lady Eagles got balanced scoring in a road win over their county neighbors last Tuesday. Anderson had a team-high eight points, followed by seven from Howard and six each from Trinity Silmon, Allie Young and Lewis. Lewis also recorded five steals.
Maddi Champagne filled up the stat sheet with four points, five assists and four steals, while Blevins, Fowler and CarrieAnne Hill all ended the night with two points. Fowler also dished out four assists.
Lacy Moyer had seven points for the Lady Bulldogs. Ava Fowler added four points and Heaven Coleman finished with two.
Chattanooga Valley boys 38, Rossville 15
Holden Lyons’ 14 points paced the Eagles in their win. Jamie Hinton had seven points and Carter Myers dropped in six. Four from Aiden Russell, three from Jamarcus Lewis and two apiece from Kain Brown and Jaishon McLin rounded out the scoring column.
The Bulldogs got nine points from Jamarion Burks, four from Bryson Donald and two off the fingertips of Dyson Binford.
Ringgold girls 46, Lakeview 29
The Lady Tigers trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, but outscored the hosts 32-11 over the next two periods to score a win in Fort Oglethorpe.
Allie Massengale poured in 18 points and Brooke Baldwin had 11 in the victory. Braylee Raby dropped in eight points, followed by Kinlsey Forscutt with six and Kayla Lopez with three.
Christa Collins had 12 points to lead the Lady Warriors. Mercedes Thompson finished with six and Hope Alexander added five. The rest of the points included two each from Micha Valdes and Payton Rolfe.
Ringgold boys 31, Lakeview 25
The Warriors held a slim 12-9 lead at the break, but the Tigers would score the first six points of the third quarter and added another 6-0 run in the fourth after Lakeview had gone back in front 23-22. The run was keyed by a big 3-pointer from Jake Neal.
Neal would hit two free throws in the final half-minute to seal the win as he finished with 16 points for the Tigers. Taylor Pierce added six, while Jacob Durate scored three points. Two each from Judah Smith, Bryce Harris and Gavin Lakin rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
Rashad Rachel led all scorers with 18 points for Lakeview. Jared Mitchell scored four points, followed by two by Chandler Harris and one by Carson Goff.
Saddle Ridge girls 51, Trion 34
The Lady Mustangs pulled ahead 26-16 at intermission and never looked back in a home victory. Yancy had a season-high 24 points to go with three rebounds in the win, while Jenkins lit up the nets for 16 points.
Casteel finished with five points, but added 10 boards. Acuff had four points and three rebounds. Alesia Leaks added two points and one rebound, while Hughes (eight), Olivia Free (three) and Ryleigh Ramey (one) helped out on the glass.
Lakeview girls 33, Chattanooga Valley 30
Collins had 15 points in Thursday’s road win, nine coming at the free throw line. Thompson had six points in the win, followed by five from Rolfe, three from Makia Matthews and two apiece from Alexander and Valdes.
Howard had 11 points and Fowler added eight for the Lady Eagles. Anderson finished with six points. Lewis and Powell each went for two and Blevins chipped in with one.
Lakeview boys 39, Chattanooga Valley 37
The boys’ game had an even closer margin over victory for the visitors. Darian Keefe paced the Warriors (3-5 overall, 3-3 in NGAC) with 10 points. Goff, Rachel and Zyan Eastman had nine points each, while Harris and Matt Gilbert added one apiece.
Lyons had a game-high 12 for the Eagles, followed by eight from Brown and six each by Myers and Hinton. McLin dropped in five, while two from Eli Massey and one by Russell rounded out the scoring.
Saddle Ridge girls 42, Gordon Lee 36
Thursday night in Chickamauga, the Lady Mustangs led 23-19 at halftime and hit their free throws down the stretch to stave off a late Lady Trojan run and pick up the win.
Fresh off a 24-point performance on Tuesday, Yancy poured in 19 more points in the win, including a 9 of 10 effort from the line with the lone miss coming on a lane violation.
Jenkins added 13 points and four rebounds, while Hughes scored six points and cleaned the glass for a dozen boards. Casteel picked up four points and 10 rebounds. Free added four boards and Acuff was a defensive standout in the win.
E.G. Hixon had 11 points for the Navy-and-White, followed by eight from Abby Logan, six from Charlsie McElhaney and four from Cam Carter.
Gordon Lee boys 55, Saddle Ridge 4
The Trojans got 16 points and eight rebounds from Sartin and 10 points from Dustin Day in the home win. Parrish poured in nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Troy Phillips and Scott had six points each.
The scoring was completed by two points apiece from Scali, Sam Phillips, Payton Groce and Landon Norton.
Heritage boys 41, LaFayette 33
The Generals (10-0 overall, 7-0 in NGAC) took over sole possession of the top spot in the NGAC boys’ standings with a victory in south Walker County Thursday night.
Gallman had a game-high 18 points for the Generals. Blake Debity went for nine and Bell had six, while four points each from Bauldwin and Lowrey filled out the scoresheet.
Finley had 15 points for the Ramblers (6-1 in NGAC). Morton had eight points and Walker added seven with both connecting on two 3-pointers. McKenzie rounded things out with three points.
The girls’ game was postponed and will be made up on Jan. 25.
Ringgold girls 60, Dade 14
The Lady Tigers continued to roll on Thursday, taking a 43-11 lead at halftime before coasting to the victory.
Lopez had a team-high 14 points in a balanced scoring night. Baldwin went for 13 points, followed by Massengale with 10 and Raby with nine. Forscutt added seven. Jastyn Manley had three and Eryn Epps and Emma Stephenson dropped in two each.
Trion boys 35, Rossville 32
Rossville led 17-15 at halftime on Thursday, but were not able to hang on at the end. Burks had 16 points and eight rebounds on the night.
Trion girls 38, Rossville 4
The Rossville girls suffered a setback in the night’s opener. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge girls 49, Dade 19
In a make-up game on Saturday in Rock Spring, the Lady Mustangs led 20-3 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime.
Yancy continued her red-hot shooting with 18 points, adding three rebounds, and Acuff scored 13 points and collected five boards. Jenkins had six points and four rebounds, while Hughes picked up 10 boards to go with four points.
Free finished with four points and five rebounds and Casteel had two points, but added a team-high 12 rebounds. Maddie Underwood rounded out the scoring with two points. Lanie Hamilton added a pair of rebounds and Tamra Yancy had one rebound, while Ramey, Leaks, Emilee Fountain and Lexi Underwood were named as defensive standouts.
Results of the boys’ game were not available as of press time.
Lake Forest girls 40, Ringgold 37
The Lady Tigers took on the powerhouse from Bradley County (Tenn.) on Saturday and, even without one of their leading scorers, managed to stay right with the Lady Bears before ultimately falling by just three points.
Raby scored 13 points. Massengale added seven and Tori Epps dropped in six. Lopez went for five points, while the rest of the scoring included four from Forscutt and two from Stephenson.